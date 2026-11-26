Divas unite for a date with purpose
Actor, producer and women’s advocate Nambitha Mpumlwana is bringing The Divas’ Repartee to The Fairway Hotel in Randburg on Sunday, 6 December.
Hosted by her women’s empowerment movement, Diva Nexus, the gathering will bring together women from different backgrounds for an afternoon of conversation, connection and celebration, alongside the launch of Divas’ Repartee Magazine. Now in its second edition, the event moves beyond traditional networking, creating room for women to share experiences, exchange ideas and have conversations around leadership, entrepreneurship, ambition and personal growth.
This year’s line-up includes Candice Modiselle-Sello, Carlynn de Waal-Smit, Manana Mothupi, Dr Nomvuyo Methuse, Tracey O’Connor and Motshabi Malatsi.
The newly launched magazine will extend these conversations beyond the event, profiling women shaping culture, business and their communities.
Tickets cost R550 a person and include lunch and refreshments. The event takes place at The Fairway Hotel in Randburg. Bookings are available through Quicket.
Robot Boii celebrates musical growth with debut EP ‘X3’
Robot Boii is stepping into a new chapter of his music career with the release of his debut EP, X3, which dropped on 30 October.
The project sees the entertainer lean into the Amapiano sound, bringing together catchy hooks, infectious rhythms and the wordplay that has become part of his musical identity.
“With this project, I want to bring together different sounds, energies and collaborations that reflect where I am musically and where I’m heading. Every track brings something different to the table, allowing my audience to experience different sides of my artistry. Ultimately, I want my audience to take away a sense of excitement, inspiration, and connection,” says Robot Boi.
Leading the EP is Gibela (Usalelani), featuring Benzoo, DJ Lindash and Six40. The song carries a message about ambition, determination and moving forward, encouraging listeners to chase their dreams. The music video was released on 20 November.
Known for tracks such as Location and Salary Salary, Robot Boii uses X3 to explore different sides of his artistry while staying connected to his musical roots. Described as a Festive Special and Birthday Edition, the EP celebrates his growth and the journey ahead.
Vusi Mahlasela releases his new single, ‘Uzumbonge’
South African music legend Vusi Mahlasela, pictured, is celebrating the spirit of uBuntu with the release of his new single, Uzumbonge, featuring the late singer, guitarist and composer Babsy Mlangeni.
Rooted in gratitude and humility, the song is a reminder to acknowledge the people who have supported and shaped our journeys.
Mlangeni’s appearance gives listeners another opportunity to hear the voice of a musician whose contribution to South African music spanned decades.
Uzumbonge forms part of Mahlasela’s forthcoming 11-track album, Questions and Answers, set for release on 15 January 2027.
The project explores heritage, freedom, spirituality and social responsibility, bringing together a group of musicians, composers, poets and vocalists.
Previously released singles include Setshu sa Ditamati, Questions and Answers and Let There Be Peace. The album was mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning producer Joe Arthur.