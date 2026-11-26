Robot Boii celebrates musical growth with debut EP ‘X3’ Robot Boii is stepping into a new chapter of his music career with the release of his debut EP, X3, which dropped on 30 October.

The project sees the entertainer lean into the Amapiano sound, bringing together catchy hooks, infectious rhythms and the wordplay that has become part of his musical identity.

“With this project, I want to bring together different sounds, energies and collaborations that reflect where I am musically and where I’m heading. Every track brings something different to the table, allowing my audience to experience different sides of my artistry. Ultimately, I want my audience to take away a sense of excitement, inspiration, and connection,” says Robot Boi.

Leading the EP is Gibela (Usalelani), featuring Benzoo, DJ Lindash and Six40. The song carries a message about ambition, determination and moving forward, encouraging listeners to chase their dreams. The music video was released on 20 November.