Often when we talk about art history, it is from the perspective of the artist, the ones who make as well as the institutions and movements that create platforms for us to recognise these artists. The conversation almost ends there.

Nobody talks about those who have kept and preserved the work long after we have seen it grace the walls of galleries and museums — the keepers.

Collecting has always been part of how artistic histories are preserved. Behind many of the works that come to define a particular period are individuals who, through curiosity, personal conviction or an appreciation of an artist’s practice, chose to acquire and hold on to them.

Held in Trust: Collective Gatherings of Treasures, Stories and Archives of South African Collectors, showing at the Standard Bank Art Lab in Sandton, highlights the relationship between the collector and the artist and the role each of them plays in preserving histories.

The fourth exhibition at the Art Lab brings together an intergenerational, multicontinental selection of artworks from private collections, alongside pieces from the Standard Bank Corporate Art Collection.

Featuring, among other artists, Esther Mahlangu, Zanele Muholi, Cecil Skotnes, Hank Willis Thomas, Gregory Olympio, Kudzanai Chiurai, Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum and Walter Battiss, the exhibition considers what happens to art after it leaves the hands of its creator and becomes part of someone else’s collection.

Speaking at the opening, Standard Bank art curator and gallery manager Dr Same Mdluli said collecting was not only an exercise in ownership or the accumulation of valuable objects. It was an act of stewardship that carried cultural responsibility.

In her opening address, Mdluli reflected on the rapid advancement of technology and artificial intelligence and the ways in which the developments continue to reshape society.

Against this changing landscape Mdluli said: “Art and artists remain at a critical intersection of these transformations. Their enduring significance lies in the ability to sustain a sense of humanism, one that has become increasingly fragile through the ways in which we engage with and respond to our contemporary reality.

“Although art is deeply personal and should remain a source of delight and contemplation it cannot be divorced from the social, political and economic context within which it exists”.