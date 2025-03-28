WM report on Delmas treason trial  

In last week’s Weekly Mail, a report appeared on page nine which purported to contain notes made by Mr Justice K van Dijkhorst regarding a video shown at the Delmas treason.

At the time we published this report, we believed the notes were made by the judge. This was incorrect.

A legal representative for the accused had provided us with these notes in the mistaken belief that they were made by the judge.

They were in fact notes made by one of the other legal representatives.

Our belief that these notes were made by the judge was held in good faith.

The Weekly Mail sincerely regrets this error.

There was no intention on our part to bring the judge into contempt or disrespect or question the propriety of his conduct. We apologise for any embarrassment and inconvenience that may have resulted.