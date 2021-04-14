Subscribe
Subscribe
Health

First sanitary pad vending machine in Africa aims to end ‘period poverty’

April 13 2021 - A sanitary pad vending machine at the School of Hope in Cape Town at the launch of the project on Tuesday. A sanitary pad vending machine project was launched at the School of Hope in Observatory, Cape Town on Tuesday. The project, initiated by O Graceland non-profit & the MENstruation Foundation seeks to put the machines at schools & community centers around the country filling the critical need for sanitary pads. Cape Town. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

An environmentally friendly South African invention has been launched to ensure girls from families of limited means can enjoy school and recreational activities despite not being able to afford sanitary towels. 

The MENstruation Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that fights “period poverty”, has introduced a sanitary pad vending machine, the first in Africa. And the pads are locally manufactured and compostable. 

“If men bled once a month, sanitary products would be free. Condoms are free and sanitary products are not, it is a failure of justice,” Siv Ngesi, a co-founder of the MENstruation Foundation, said during Tuesday’s launch of the vending machine. “Many women across the country need to pick between a loaf of bread and a packet of sanitary products. No one is free until sanitary products are free.” 

The School of Hope in Observatory, Cape Town, was the first to receive one of the vending machines.

Ngesi said the foundation, with the support of big business, wants to distribute the machines to schools around South Africa. “We want it in rural areas, we want one of these machines in every single school across the country. We want every single school across the country to have one of our machines in the [bathroom].”


Marius Basson, the foundation’s co-founder, said sustainability was key. The machines were not a once-off solution, but a model that could be adopted by the government and corporates to fight “period poverty”. 

“We need to make this sustainable so that women don’t [only] have a solution for the next 12 or 24 months,” said Basson. “At the end of the day, we give women dignity. We give women the right to go to school, go to a clinic, go to work with back-up plans.”

He said the foundation aims to reach at least 100 schools by 2022, and hopes to double that in the years to come. But support from the corporate sector — such as MTN, which has sponsored two machines — was crucial. One vending machine costs R58 000 and includes sanitary pads for 12 months. It costs R33 000 to restock the machine for another year. 

The machine works on a simple rotation basis, is compact, does not use electricity and is installed in bathrooms.  

Each schoolgirl receives one token that she can use at the vending machine to retrieve a pack of eight sanitary pads per month. Provision is made for girls who might need more than one pack. 

Springbok women’s rugby captain, Babalwa Latsha, a director at MENstruation, said she hoped the vending machine would ensure girls are able to take part in sport even if they are menstruating. 

“Sport is the one place where a girl can be as safe as possible and when you can truly be yourself. It creates young, independent and strong vocal women who do not shy away from anything,” said Latsha.

*This article has been amended to include the IAAF statement since an earlier version stated that it was the IAAF which recommended surgery for Negesa.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Q&A Sessions: Marcia Mayaba —Driven to open doors for women

Marcia Mayaba has been in the motor industry for 24 years, donning hats that include receptionist, driver, fuel attendant, dealer principal and now chief...
Tshegofatso Mathe
Sci-tech

The war on women in video game culture

Women and girls make up almost half of the gaming community but are hardly represented and face abuse in the industry
Eyaaz Matwadia

More top stories

National

Judges Rammaka Mathopo and Mahube Molemela among five candidates for...

Judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen and Bashier Vally complete the list, while Dhaya Pillay fails to make the cut
Eyaaz Matwadia
Health

First sanitary pad vending machine in Africa aims to end...

A new invention by the MENstruation Foundation addresses the difficulty many schoolgirls face every month — not being able to afford sanitary products
Eunice Stoltz
Africa

A new era of vaccine sovereignty in Africa beckons

COMMENT: The AU has laid out a clear path for the continent to produce its own vaccines
robert agyarko
National

Hlophe cries ‘politics’ as he contests the misconduct finding against...

The Western Cape judge president has rejected the report by a judicial tribunal that lays the groundwork for his impeachment
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.