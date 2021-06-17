 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Health

Parliament’s health committee no closer to Digital Vibes contract answers, awaits SIU report

Answers are scant as Dr Zweli Mkhize remains on "special leave". (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Tensions were high during a health portfolio committee meeting on Thursday, as MPs demanded answers about the department’s allegedly irregular R150-million Digital Vibes contract. 

It was the first time acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane appeared before the committee. She took over the portfolio from Zweli Mkhize, who was placed on special leave earlier this month because of the controversial contract being awarded to his associates. 

Despite Kubayi-Ngubane’s plea to focus on the more pressing matter at hand — the country’s Covid-19 third wave — committee members were adamant that their questions about Digital Vibes should be heard. 

Before he was placed on special leave, Mkhize failed to appear before the committee to answer questions about the contract. He said he had been legally advised not to do so, because the matter was sub judice. 

But the committee was told on Thursday by its legal advisers that Mkhize should have appeared, because although an investigation into the matter was underway, it was not yet in court. 

Kubayi-Ngubane and the health department’s director general, Sandile Buthelezi, were left to respond to the issues about Mkhize and the contract. Numerous questions were raised, but few were answered. 

The Democratic Alliance’s Siviwe Gwarube, together with members of the  National Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wanted specifics from the department about Mkhize’s role in the contract: Who benefited from it? What procurement process was followed? Who signed off the contract? They also wanted to know about the availability of an auditor general report.  

Kubayi-Ngubane was able to offer only snippets. She confirmed that several officials were involved in the alleged wrongdoing, but said their names could not be disclosed, because “the process cannot be compromised”, referring to the ongoing probe by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU). 

She confirmed the SIU report was due to be completed by the end of June.  

Buthulezi also dodged specifics by placing all questions under the umbrella of the SIU investigation. He did concede that there was a possibility that the department had been  “overcharged” for certain services. 

The department’s chief financial officer, Ian van der Merwe, said that the value of the Digital Vibes contract was initially R140-million. He added that the department recognised that it needed “to reprioritise revision budgets extensively”. 

The acting minister, acknowledging the frustrations of committee members, said: “I want to emphasise honourable members, what would help is to allow [the] SIU that is drilling down on detail to do the investigation [and to] come to the portfolio committee, because we are also waiting for that investigation to give us more detail”.

While trying to answer questions about the contract and the third wave, Kubayi-Ngubane was interrupted by the EFF’s Naledi Chirwa. 

Chirwa claimed the department of health had misled parliament about Covid-19 statistics and the number of healthcare workers who had been vaccinated. 

“I just want the minister to respect me and I will respect her as well. She cannot say that it is for this reason or that reason. She must answer the question,” said Chirwa.

Kubayi-Ngubane said Chirwa had made a serious allegation, which should be backed up by proof. 

But instead, the interruptions from Chirwa continued, eventually leading the ANC’s Mxolisa Sokatsha to compare her to a “headless chicken”, because it was “not the first time” Chirwa had been disruptive. 

Chairperson Sibongiseni Dhlomo consequently removed Chirwa from the virtual platform.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

‘People feel they have a stake in SAA’ — Gidon...

Interest in the beleaguered national carrier, which has received billions of rands in public funding, means criticism is inevitable
Sarah Smit
Education

Soweto teacher dismissed for the alleged repeated rape of a...

The learner was 13 when the alleged rapes started, and they continued for two years until she asked to be moved to another school
Bongekile Macupe

More top stories

National

Singh sticks to a firm line of denial as he...

The former Transnet chief financial officer said he has no idea how R41-million flowed to a Gupta front company, ostensibly for unblocking a deal
emsie ferreira
Health

Parliament’s health committee no closer to Digital Vibes contract answers,...

Thursday was the first time acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane appeared before the committee, but she did not have many answers for MPs
Eunice Stoltz
National

Singh cannot say how Regiments obtained on his memos to...

The former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer agreed that it was highly irregular that the consultancy firm enjoyed this unfair advantage
emsie ferreira
National

Zondo to ask court to extend state capture commission until...

The deputy chief justice said the three-month extension would allow the commission to hear the testimony of about six witnesses
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×