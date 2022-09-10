The Gauteng Health Department says it is urgently trying to source the police forensic report blaming arson as the cause of the first of two fires at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital (CMAH).
Gauteng Health ‘ignorant’ of arson at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”