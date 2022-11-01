Subscribe

Health

Drug abuse ‘out of hand’ in South Africa, needs radical policy shift

This week the Global State of Harm Reduction report by Harm Reduction International cited South Africa as having become one of the world’s largest methamphetamine markets. (Photo by Thomas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
0

To get a handle on South Africa’s burgeoning drug problem, policymakers need to adopt a decriminalisation and harm reduction approach — or watch drug use spiral out of control to overwhelm already thin mental health and rehabilitation services.

A doctor, an activist and the national coordinator of South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) said methamphetamine and heroin are streaming into the country, finding a large, willing market in deprived areas where people are eager to escape a grim and seemingly hopeless daily reality.

Sanca coordinator Adri Vermeulen said that “rehabilitating and returning people into these toxic social environments is a never-ending vicious cycle”. 

This week the Global State of Harm Reduction report by Harm Reduction International cited South Africa as having become one of the world’s largest methamphetamine markets. The report states that there are also “significant” methamphetamine markets in Botswana, eSwatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Chris Bateman
Chris Bateman is a freelance journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Health

Drug abuse ‘out of hand’ in South Africa, needs radical...

M&G Premium

The World Health Organisation recommended opioid substitution drug treatment but because of the cost this therapy is not offered in the public health service
chris bateman
Opinion

There are many reasons for the increasing number of traditional...

Perhaps it is the ancestors saying it is time to realign spiritually with who they are and connect with them so that their families can regain their dignity
feziwe ndwayana
Opinion

If Lula did it, uBaba can do it too

The architects of our own Lula Moment in 2007 are silent as the Wenzenists call for the return of Da Zuma
Paddy Harper
Business

Is there Rain in Telkom’s future?

M&G PREMIUM

The Telkom-Rain deal is still on the table but analysts are divided on whether it will be successful
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×