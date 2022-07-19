Toyota Crown set for SA debut next year

It was back in 1955 when Toyota debuted the Crown nameplate as its first mass-produced passenger vehicle created with its own domestic technology.

While the Crown nameplate might sound foreign to the local automotive stable, it’s one with the Toyota brand. As it stands, the brand is shifting focus from being a single upmarket sedan carmaker to catering for a broader range of drivers across the world.

Crown joins the fold in four car options: Crossover, Sport, Sedan and Estate. According to Toyota, the Crown will be sold in 40 markets worldwide, with SA getting the crossover next year.

Toyota has released few details about the SA-bound crossover model, which will blend the sedan and SUV into a sleek, coupe-like design.

On the outside, the Crown Crossover is an entirely new form of flagship vehicle for a new era, thanks to headlights and taillights connected from left to right in a single straight line and large-diameter tyres. Regarding colour options, 12 body shades and four interior combinations will be available.

The powertrain consists of two four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid engine options; a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine and a 2.5-litre turbocharged unit. Both systems feature a newly developed, bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery pack for enhanced fuel economy and quietness.

The entire range is underpinned by the latest-generation Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, consisting of McPherson struts in the front and a multi-link suspension at the rear.

Regarding safety, the Crown range features Toyota’s Safety Sense 2 as standard. The new Crown Crossover is equipped with Toyota Teammate, a suite of driver-assistance technologies.

The all-new Toyota Crown Crossover is due to launch in SA in the first quarter of next year.