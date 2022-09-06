Subscribe

Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition 100 sold at auction

Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC Edition 100.
The Mercedes-Maybach S680 Edition 100 was unveiled in 2021 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the luxury nameplate. 

Limited to a small production run of 100 units worldwide, South Africa only received one unit, which went under the hammer over the weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Sandton dealership. Its new rightful owner bought it for roughly R6.95-million — about R3-million more than the original listed price — and all the profits from the auction will be donated to the Gift of the Givers Foundation. 

The foundation, of course, deals with disaster response, hunger alleviation, provision of water and human development, among a range of human aid programmes. 

The elongated S-Class packs a twin-turbocharged V12 engine with 463kW and an earth-moving 1 000Nm delivered to all four wheels. It wears an exquisite hand-painted two-tone paint suit; hi-tech silver and nautical blue further complemented by a bespoke radiator grille that boasts the Maybach insignia and new grey finish for the wheels.

As for the interior, it features a special design of leather interior in crystal white and silver-grey pearl. The brand logo as well as the inscription “Edition 100” adorns the pillars and stowage compartments while illuminated tread plates complete the look. 

Other equipment highlights include a noise-insulated rear compartment with Burmester 4D surround system, heat and massage functions, plus massive screens for infotainment functions. 

In keeping with the anniversary edition, Mercedes-Maybach has also designed limited special series items to go with the car, such as a diamond-studded fountain pen from the Maybach the Peak collection, while silver and yacht manufacturer Robbe & Berking offers a champagne flute with specially created engraving.

Ntsako Mthethwa

×