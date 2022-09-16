Ferrari will dabble in the SUV market with the Purosangue

The saying “never say never” also applies in the automotive fold. Ferrari design boss Flavio Manzoni once said that the marque’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, would turn in his grave if the brand ever builds an SUV.

‍He even went on to say that an SUV isn’t part of the brand’s DNA and that it’s not something they’re ever going to consider. But, a few years later, the Italian carmaker started to show interest in the fastest-growing segment and agreed to build one.

‍Although Ferrari prefers not to call it an SUV, it has officially revealed its all-new Purosangue high-performance SUV, which is an answer to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX 707 and Bentley Bentayga

‍Based on the same platform that forms the basis of the Ferrari Roma, the Purosangue employs a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that makes 533kW of power and 716Nm of torque. All that power is accessed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that drives all four wheels to enable the SUV to hurtle from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds before maxing out at a top speed of 308km/h.

Looking at the exterior, the Purosangue does away with a traditional front grille, instead using a dihedral suspended on the lower section to create a more technical aesthetic. The front is equipped with daytime running lights which are positioned between the two pairs of air intakes. The rear features slim tail lights as well as quad exhaust tips.

‍It can be had with specific 22″ and 23″ forged wheels based on the same aero concept as those fitted on the SF90 Stradale.

‍As a four-seater of note, the driver’s cockpit of the Purosangue garners its inspiration from the SF90 Stradale, which is mirrored on the passenger side via a 10.2″ display. The comfort-specific controls are located on a hideaway rotary interface in the central section of the dashboard. Meanwhile, rear passengers get similar functions via a secondary rotary interface.

The interior gets a luxury trim plus a Y-shaped structural element dominated by a metal gear-shift-gate, a double cup holder made of glass, a wireless device charging zone, and an array of comfort features.

‍For the first time in a Ferrari, the Purosangue has four separate and independently adjustable seats. In a bid to offer new combinations, the SUV has a fabric roof-lining made from recycled polyester; a carpet made from polyamide recycled from fishing nets retrieved from the oceans. A newly formulated Alcantara made from recycled polyester is also present.

‍Buyers have the option to choose a high-strength fabric used in military uniforms instead of the traditional carpeting or leather used to trim the floor. Also, they can opt for the new optional carbon fibre weave that integrates fine copper wire that’s supposed to be more technically advanced than traditional carbon fibre.

‍The new Puronangue comes standard with the Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System, also for the first time in a Ferrari. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity replace the built-in navigation system and come standard for the first time.

How does it measure up to the competition in terms of size? The Purosangue measures 4 973mm in length, 2 028mm in width, and stands 1.589mm high with a wheelbase of 3 018mm. The boot space measures 473 litres and can be further expanded by folding down the second row of seats.

‍The Lamborghini Urus competes in the respective segment wielding 5 112mm of length, 2 016mm of width, and 1 638mm of height, as well as a wheelbase of 3 003mm. The Aston Martin DBX boasts a length of 5 039mm, a width of 1 998mm, a height of 1 680mm, and a wheelbase that measures 3 060mm. The Bentley Bentayga, on the other hand, is slightly bigger than the rest, with an overall length of 5 144mm, a width of 2 222mm, and a height of 1 728mm. Its wheelbase is a tad shorter at 2 995mm.

‍In the safety department, the Purosangue comes standard with a range of safety features, many of them developed in collaboration with Porsche. These include adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, auto high beam, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, a Driver Drowsiness and Attention system, and a rear-view parking camera. Hill descent control is also offered.

‍In addition to the broad exterior and interior colour palette, buyers of the Purosangue can have optional features such as a full-length electrochromic glass roof instead of the standard carbon fibre roof, massaging front seats with 10 airbags as well as a choice of five different types of massage settings and three levels of intensity.

‍While Scuderia South Africa is yet to confirm the time frame for local arrival, buyers must be prepared to part ways with roughly €390 000, which translates to R6 786 099 at the current exchange rate.