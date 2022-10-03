Subaru Forester has versatility in spades

The Subaru Forester is the bread-and-butter and staple of the Japanese brand and continues to be the bastion of its entire range.

It remains a global bestseller, particularly in the US, and Mzansi is no exception.

The Fozza, as it’s affectionately known among aficionados, is a middle-order product that competes in one of the most hotly contested SUV segments in South Africa. Among its rivals are esteemed automotive nameplates from VW, Kia, Hyundai and even Toyota, so it certainly has its work cut out for it.

When the current Subaru Forester was launched in 2018, the line-up comprised a sole 2.0-litre, normally aspirated boxer engine. It was quickly apparent that, for a good chunk of the market, more power was needed. However, in addition to more power, the Forester had little other than the flagship ES and a base spec version in the way of derivatives.

Fast forward a few years and Subaru SA has managed to sweeten the pot by successfully adding a more powerful 2.5-litre option to the mix in both a Sport and Premium derivative. All of a sudden, the line-up has doubled in size. The Forester Sport is essentially the penultimate model in the line-up, with more outdoor sportiness than its more classic sibling, the ES Premium.

High-sheen alloy wheels are replaced by black items, while body-coloured or chromed panels make way for vivid orange plastic inserts, which contrasted so well with the white on our test car. These are discreet embellishments, but enough to give it a more outdoorsy look, which will appeal to those with a penchant for adventure.

Perhaps not the most stylish offering in the segment, the Forester’s charm remains in its capability and overall packaging.

Think functionality and the Forester has that thoroughly licked. Roof rails with added attachment points? Check! Wide-opening doors for easy access? Check! Fast-closing electric boot lid! Tick. Waterproof seats? Yup, you get that too!

It is one of the most practically engineered cars around, where form follows function to the nth degree. So, if you’re buying rationally, the Sport is a tough choice to go against.

The new, normally aspirated 2.5‑litre isn’t the last word in power, with outputs of 136kW and 239Nm, but it is a noticeable leap up from the 2.0-litre offering, thanks to a fatter seam of torque. This is allied to a CVT gearbox, something we aren’t enamoured with here at Mail & Guardian Motoring.

Even over surfaces that are far from ideal, the Forester feels planted and confident, with the suite of electronic aids kicking in as soon as the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system senses any traction loss.

When things get more difficult, the Forester’s party trick is a nifty X-Mode system that works off the vehicle’s traction control to mitigate brakes and torque distribution to where it’s required the most, while the Hill Descent Control ensures the vehicle can venture a little further off the beaten track than most of its close competitors.

I’m unashamedly averse to CVT boxes and I must admit seeing Subaru continue on this path had me scratching my head in confusion. However, to this outfit’s credit, the CVT coupled to the 2.5-litre powerplant is the best pairing around. It might not be as resolved as a dual-clutch transmission, or most conventional torque converters, but it does a respectable job here.

The paddle shifters work well enough too, if you’re looking to mimic conventional cog swaps, where there are brief pauses between “shifts”.

What is the biggest change to the interior of the Forester Sport? More orange — in trim pieces that differentiate this from the Premium specification — and the addition of the aforementioned waterproof cloth on the seat and door trim.

It adds to the Forester’s overall practical appeal. As a parent, I can see the need but it also fits the bill for those who take adventure more seriously and travel to places where water, sand and mud are more than likely to get into the cabin.

The overall passenger space is ample at worst, with headroom, in particular, being a moot point.

There are USB and 12V sockets in the rear to ensure the kids’ mobile devices are always juiced up, particularly on long journeys.

The wide-opening boot aperture makes loading cumbersome items a cinch but I’d opt out of the rubber mats Subaru throws in as they cause items such as groceries to skid around the boot.

The new Forester Sport in the ES trim is a full-house offering, now with the most advanced level of EyeSight assistive technology ever. This is further step towards driving autonomy and, at this price, you’d be hard-pressed to find a car that has as much function and ability.

New on the 2022 Forester Sport is active steering, which keeps you in your lane. It’s a level of autonomy found on much more expensive cars.

I’ld suggest caution using EyeSight functions around intersections where “street sales” take place — the system can read these as pedestrians in danger and take accident-mitigation steps to prevent a crash.

The Subaru Forester Sport, priced at R611 000, might be a left-field, niche product but I get its appeal. It gives more differentiation and more choice to a slightly wider customer group with its own styling and its own sense of adventure.

It is really one of those products that one needs to experience to understand. That might sound clichéd but it makes a strong case for itself in a cutthroat segment.