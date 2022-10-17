Jeep’s Gladiator of bakkies

Mzansi’s affinity for bakkies — utility vehicles to the rest of the world — is something to behold. These commercial vehicles are quite the status symbol.

Recently we have seen several new models unveiled. The imminent new Ford Ranger and its platform spin-off, the next-generation Amarok, look promising. And the latest Jeep Gladiator is at the summit of the bakkie pricing hierarchy.

‍Spanning more than five metres in length, the Gladiator has an imposing stature that not only adds to its utility and passenger space but also renders it so cool even Eskimos will go green with envy.

The Gladiator is almost identical to its Wrangler SUV sibling, but behind the rear doors, the former boasts a load bin, one of the largest in the double-cab market. So, no sooner than the Gladiator arrived for testing, I packed it with luggage and family and nosed it onto the N3, en route to Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal.

I was concerned that the engine might not be the most fuel-efficient. But I was determined to ascertain its feasibility as a long-distance cruiser.

On the inside

The cabin is hardy but relatively comfortable for long spells in the saddle. The list of creature comforts is lengthy, with items such as seat warmers coming in handy during the wintery mornings and evenings. I found the UConnect infotainment system fairly easy to operate, although the graphics do seem a tad outdated. Apple CarPlay made connectivity a cinch, so taking calls and playing music off my phone was a seamless exercise.

Driving

Thanks to the vehicle’s Fox-built performance shocks at each corner, the ride quality was supple on the tarmac, despite the off-road tyres on our test car. The N3 is teeming with cargo trucks, which made the typically five-hour jaunt an eight-hour journey from Gauteng. I recommend that you set sail earlier in the morning. Thankfully, finding myself behind slower-moving traffic meant I could flex the engine as soon as there was clean air in front of me. That 3.6-litre V6 engine managed to lug the hulking bakkie with enough conviction that it hardly required lofty revs to be dialled in. And the eight-speed automatic box proved well up to the task, smoothly slushing gears up and down the ratios.

As our test unit was the convertible variant, it did exhibit a great deal of road noise on the open road, so perhaps the hard-top would offer better insulation overall. Of course, you can still remove all the roofing and door panels and drive al fresco.

It proved quite a hit with the public; there was great fanfare with a barrage of questions levelled our way. Fellow Jeep Wrangler drivers gave us the signature wave, while petrol attendants wondered whether our car was a grey import because this was the first time they had clapped their eyes on one.

Owning

Open road fuel consumption lingered around the 12.4-litre/100km mark, while urban driving yielded about 14 litres/100km.

Luckily then, for that unquenchable thirst you get a bakkie-load of cool. And off-road ability. It’s here where the model’s prowess truly shines through, tackling gravel, rock-strewn dongas and muddy terrain without so much as a flinch. You truly would be hard pressed to unsettle this vehicle, such is its breadth of capabilities off the beaten track.

Verdict

Sure, the Gladiator is anything but perfect, but it is these very anomalies that make it so infinitely cool. If there was one thing that would sweeten the deal even further, it would be a turbo diesel engine. Alas, the Euro 6 engine offered in other markets requires a minimum of 10ppm diesel, which in SA is only available at Sasol petrol stations. That aside, even at a lofty price tag of R1 299 900, this is one of the coolest bakkies on the market. And, in case you were wondering, yes, I want one.