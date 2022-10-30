Ferrari 512 Testarossa: The redhead that turns heads

If you were to ask a child what their favourite supercar is, chances are they will say, Ferrari. As far as they are concerned, if it’s red, loud and looks cool it must be a Ferrari. This view is built from a worldwide love of the prancing horse and the rowdy Italian machines they sit upon.

Ferrari is a brand that has, for decades, built a name that represents class and status, while honing the ability to make even the most uninterested individuals out there turn their heads to marvel at these exotic imports. Being one of the most well-known motor brands in the world there has been a selection of models that have had considerable sway over the rich and powerful.

It is my pleasure to reintroduce to you the 1995 Ferrari 512 Testarossa. The famous Testarossa translates to redhead, and as much as this might lead you to believe it refers to the famous Ferrari red, it has a straightforward and technical explanation: the cylinder heads are painted red. Development on the 512 Testarossa started in 1992 as a re-engineered model that practically ended up as a new car.

Based on the previous Type F110 Testarossa, the mid-engine 12 cylinder sports car came as a replacement for the stunning Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer. Being the go-to poster car for nearly a decade, the Testarossa was a close rival to the Lamborghini Countach, both very different cars and yet they were by far the most definitive supercars of the late 20th century.

It’s a sight to behold. With a sleek body and striking lines on the doors, the 512 is a bold classic. With a wide rear-end and a moulded rear lip for downforce, this car looks flat and planted. I have never come across a classic that looks as if it was built with quite so much focus on rear traction.

One of the more surprising things about the 512 Testarossa is just how comfortable it is. Yes, the interior screams flashy Italian supercar but the luxury leather and spacious cabin make this Ferrari a pleasant place to be. The old-school Momo steering wheel teases with the idea of taking the car to the racetrack but complements the cabin well. With hidden compartments for the radio and the obnoxiously large passenger mirror, it allows the dash to be sleek and pleasing to the eye. All around, the 512 Testarossa upholds

the luxurious Ferrari title. An interior space that’s befitting to its external beauty.

With it being an iconic supercar, I was led to believe that this masterpiece was a pioneer in speed and handling in the 1990s. As much as that may be true, there is a charm to the way this car performs. First, it has a 4.9-litre flat-12 engine, pumping out a surprisingly modest 315kW. It propels this thoroughbred from 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, which isn’t incredible by modern standards, but that’s not the point. Its top speed is rated 312km/h so no, this car doesn’t wait around.

It’s also rowdy, producing one of the most incredible exhaust notes, and is incredibly smooth on the open road. In the corners, it’s mostly composed but it can wash out mid-corner if you aren’t exercising caution with the throttle. This is a result of the lightweight front end. Still, this car is a typically Italian supercar; it’s flashy, fast and full of character.

Supercar: The Ferrari 512 Testarossa’s engine’s cylinder heads are red. Photo: Alfred Sehloho

Being able to experience such a vehicle is a treat. Add to that our guest driver — Jaki Scheckter — and the experience is worth documenting on a bedroom poster. A familiar face in the South African racing community, he began racing bikes at a young age. He progressed to Formula Ford when, in 1992, he became the champion.

He moved to the UK in 1993 to advance his career. But his calling was towards the US, where he went on to win the Barber Dodge Pro Series in 1995 and competed in the Indy Lights series, until he retired from racing in 1997.

Since his days on the racetrack, Scheckter has indulged himself in many career paths, from owning an IT company to living the VIP lifestyle working with Tomas Scheckter on an Indy car. Jaki finally returned to racing in 2016, where he found a new love for endurance racing.

With experience racing for Ferrari in his endurance racing, it was a treat to see how Scheckter expertly pilots the 512 Testarossa. He could point out little secrets and quirks about the car. With such a deep background in racing and many stories to tell, I look forward to seeing him behind the wheel of weird and wonderful cars in the future.

Back to the 512, and it’s fair to say that this specimen of Italian flair is not a common sight. But this particular car is for sale at the Ferris exotic dealership in Broadacres, Sandton. This specific 512 Testarossa is one of four in South Africa and is on the market for R4.5-million with 35 000km on the clock.

It ticks all the right boxes when looking for an Italian supercar. It is a sharp and refined car, quintessentially beautiful and the purity of the exhaust notes is perfect. With a comfortable, controllable ride quality this Ferrari is pleasant to drive and demands to be taken on the scenic route.

Even the more seasoned supercar enthusiast cannot resist a smile with this Italian icon.