Ticking all the boxes: The GWM Haval Jolion Pro

Stylish: The GWM Haval Jolion Pro has a more aggressive look compared to the classic Jolion.

Since GWM introduced it in 2021, the Haval Jolion has become the brand’s best-selling passenger vehicle in South Africa.

The Jolion became a talking point in the country as it offered consumers a great deal at an affordable price. South Africans love that and gobbled it up.

Haval then introduced the Jolion Pro in the last quarter of 2024. This one came with a much more sporty look. From an aggressive grille to a coupe-like silhouette, a rear spoiler, black door handles and a lightbar at the back, Haval took an already well-liked exterior and styled it to the maximum.

It really took the fight to the exterior of the Jetour Dashing and Baic Beijing X55, while maintaining its uniqueness.

You will also notice this is the first Haval vehicle that has GWM branding across the back as the Chinese manufacturer has opted to keep all its brands under the GWM umbrella, instead of its own brand.

The interior

The interior is very pleasing as well. When you get in, you are greeted by comfortable leather seats both in the front and back; a stylish leather dashboard with carbon-fibre print; a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that comes equipped with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Jolion Pro also has a few buttons below the infotainment screen for aircon controls, park assist and the demister, which is extremely convenient.

Overall, the interior is lovely to look at and provides sufficient comfort for the driver and passengers.

Only the boot gave me issues with this car. First, the 291 litres of bootspace felt very cramped. Second, there was no electric tailgate which I thought was odd, especially in a car packed with so much technology.

The drive

The Jolion Pro, much like the classic Jolion, has a seven-speed, dual clutch transmission gearbox paired to a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 105kW of power and 230Nm of torque.

I’ve never had a problem with the engines the majority of Chinese manufacturers put in compact SUVs. They provide sufficient power and a joyful and comfortable drive — albeit not the most seamless.

The other issue we’ve been finding with the 1.5 turbocharged vehicles which are paired to a DCT or CVT gearbox is that the fuel consumption is often far higher than the figure claimed by the manufacturer.

Luckily, this time, we were in the hybrid version of the Jolion Pro. It still has that 1.5-litre turbocharged engine but has an electric motor as well. The combined power of the two means increased performance and better fuel consumption.

The hybrid version is lightning quick and extremely silent. It is perfect for the urban areas or traffic where your battery kicks in to help save fuel.

Haval claims 5.1 litres/100km on the hybrid but a more realistic figure is 6 litres/100km.

Safety

The Haval Jolion Pro prioritises safety with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera system. The vehicle also benefits from a robust chassis, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and tyre-pressure monitoring.

Depending on which variant you jump into, you might be without features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and a 360-degree camera. But, no matter which variant it is, the vehicle will be packed with technology and safety features to put you at ease.

The outer body of the vehicle feels solid and heavy. The robust frame and high-strength steel provide a strong foundation for safety.

Verdict

For all the technology packed into the Jolion, there was one thing that was slightly annoying. My late grandfather owned one of the first GWM bakkie models brought to South Africa and that bakkie and this Jolion Pro had the same hooter sound. I might be being picky here but the hooter does sound like it’s coming from an old vehicle.

With that said, aesthetically, the Jolion Pro is definitely an upgrade from the classic version. But, if we are talking about the drive quality, there is not much of a difference.

However, it must be noted that the classic Jolion did so well because of the amount of safety and technology that it gave consumers at an affordable price. The Pro does the same but looks cleaner. It ticks all the boxes and is still well worth it for South Africans on a budget who want a beautiful car that has everything.

The Jolion Pro comes in four variants: a premium (R391 150), super luxury (R425 950), ultra luxury (R462 950) and a HEV ultra luxury (R516 950).

From my experience, it is well worth going for the hybrid version if you can afford it. It provides a better drive and will save you money on running costs in the long run.