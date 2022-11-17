Audi expands e-Tron range with new Q8 e-Tron flagship SUV

Audi entered the electric vehicle fray in 2018 with its e-Tron electrified products. Since then, the manufacturer has been working hard to enhance its models’ standards with every new e-Tron launched.

Now Audi is expanding the e-Tron range with the introduction of the Q8 e-Tron, which is available in two variants; Q8 e-Tron and Q8 Sportback for all three variants.

To begin with, the new Audi Q8 e-Tron is available in Q8 50 e-Tron, Q8 55 e-Tron and range-topping Q8 SQ8 e-Tron guises. Starting with the former, it wields an 89kWh battery pack that powers the two electric motors on each axle for a total of 250kW in boost mode and 664Nm of torque.

This particular model in boxy body configuration can travel up to 491km or 505km for the Sportback variant while blistering silently from 0-100 km/h in six seconds.

As for the Q8 55 e-Tron and Sportback variants, both produce 300kW and 664Nm, thanks to a bigger 104kWh battery pack that also gives the pair 582km or 600km of driving range, respectively, depending on the body style. It hit 100km/h from a standstill in 5.6 seconds before maxing out at 200km/h.

The SQ8 e-Tron, on the other hand, comes with three electric motors; two at the back and one mounted on the front axle. With this setup, the SQ8 e-Tron pumps out 370kW of power and an earth-shaking 973Nm of torque, courtesy of a 104kWh battery pack.

In standard body configuration, the SQ8 e-Tron can travel up to 494km on a single charge and up to 513km for the Sportback body shape. It completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds, with the top speed kicking in at a tad faster 210km/h.

The Q8 50 e-Tron has a maximum charging performance of 150kW, while the 55 and SQ8 models hike the figure to 170kW. The battery packs can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes, adding about 420km of driving range. The AC charging station or wall box allows up to 11kW of charging performance, and buyers can have up to 22kW AC as an option.

Aesthetically, the new Audi Q8 e-Tron follows the same design language worn by the current e-Tron models but with a new front end that consists of the Singleframe grille that has become synonymous with the four-rings manufacturer. It has new rear designs, an inverted grille, a reworked rear diffuser, and a front grille painted in the body shade.

For the first time in an Audi, the Q8 e-Tron features the new model badge with Audi lettering on the B-pillar.

Inside, the Q8 e-Tron features the same MMI touch response operating system fitted in luxury-class Audi models. A top 10.1″ diagonal and a bottom 8.6″ diagonal screen replace the conventional switches and knobs. There is also a standard Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution, and buyers can add a heads-up display as an option.

In terms of size, it measures 4.9m in length and 1.9m in width. The Sportback is 1.62m high, while the SUV variant measures 1.63m.

Audi will open overseas order books for the new Q8 e-Tron in mid-November, and other markets will follow suit in the new year.