A Maserati with green credentials

Maserati, a brand known for its unique, elegant luxurious cars, has produced some serious monsters in the past, so it’s always exciting to get behind the wheel of one of these vehicles.

With the move towards SUVs and more economical solutions for modern-day road cars, it’s been fascinating to see how the various manufacturers are getting on the bandwagon.

The latest SUV hybrid from Maserati is impressive, especially considering that the Levante GT Hybrid is Maserati’s second phase in a battle towards fully electric cars. It is an incredibly comfortable, and impressively good-looking, midsize SUV that packs a surprising, yet tame, punch.

Before I get into the nitty-gritty of a luxury car’s defining factor, the cabin, I need to talk about what makes this Italian go. The Levante Hybrid might sound unappealing to the old-school motoring enthusiast, but this vehicle is surprisingly quick.

It has a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mono-scroll turbo-charged motor paired with one eBooster 48V motor providing 246kW of power and a relatively decent 450Nm of torque. This means that this two-tonne SUV goes from 0 to 100km/h in a not-too-shabby six seconds.

The Levante is also rather economical, for an SUV, doing 9.7l/100km. Fortunately, the Maserati soundtrack is still present, producing an aggressive exhaust note.

The sensation of driving this sporty hybrid SUV is graceful, to say the least. Its light steering and predictable inputs provide a carefree and comfortable driving experience. I enjoyed wielding this classy car around the streets of Sandton as this Maserati gives you the feeling of driving an exotic vehicle.

It does not overwhelm you with odd buttons and wild driving characteristics. Instead, it allows you to gently cruise around in style, knowing that you can get off the line quickly in the rare scenario you might need to. With the push of a button, the Levante Hybrid GT livens up and opens the exhaust valves.

It’s a little surprise that the cabin of this luxury Italian SUV is impressive without being over the top. I am a big fan of quaint yet stylish aesthetics, and the inside of the Levante Hybrid GT is just that. It’s the little details that matter, primarily when it represents status.

The Levante GT Hybrid plays to this nicely with a small, perfectly sized clock positioned in the middle of the dash, reminding you that you are experiencing an exceptional brand.

The SUV hybrid is a rare combination of good looks and a comfortable economical drive

Despite its size, the 8” 4 HD touchscreen infotainment system is in the dash. It provides a seamless and easy-to-use interface that blends into the artistic dash design.

Below the screen is a bar of buttons that control the four-zone climate control. The Levante comes with a sophisticated air filtering sensor that detects air pollution and toxic gases and prevents this air from entering the cabin.

On the more practical end, it is nice to know that the rear leather seats can be split 60/40 and folded flat to accommodate more oversized cargo if you need to do so.

And I enjoyed seeing the trident imprinted onto the headrest and steering wheel; it’s a badge that I find mysterious yet exciting.

This SUV is pretty, to say the least, but I favour the front end over the back. The front grill resembles that of a chrome shark’s mouth, which looks elegant yet aggressive. It will surely dazzle any driver in front of you and prompt them to move out of the way. The back end of the vehicle is less aggressive and not as sharply styled. The four chrome exhaust tips look nice but struggle to replicate the same bold aesthetic that the front of the vehicle portrays.

The side profile, too, supports the rounded design, which I’m not that fond of. It does, however, maintain the classy aesthetic that the Levante provides.

The vehicle comes with a selection of wheel options ranging from a more Johannesburg road-accommodating 19” wheel to a stunningly sporty 21” wheel. The full-LED adaptive matrix headlights add to the exterior beauty and provide the driver with better field of vision compared to the more traditional halogen headlights.

The vehicle will set you back R2 088 000 for the base model. The price includes a three-year unlimited mileage and a five-year 100 000km service plan, which is not bad at all.

The Levante comes in nine colour options: nero, blu passione, blu emozione, nero ribelle, rame, grigio maratea, grigio, bianco and bianco alpi. Very Italian, I know, alongside a selection of interior design options and colours.

I’m impressed with the all-around capability of this Italian SUV. With its typically Italian interior, the vehicle looks good. It is an exotic car that hides in traffic at a distance yet will surprise any unsuspecting road user with its use of chrome and its sharp front end. It’s economical and punchy — but a little more liveliness in its power delivery would be a welcome addition. I can guarantee that your passengers, however fancy, won’t dare to complain.