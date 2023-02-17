Subscribe

New Ranger Raptor costs pretty penny

Like a million bucks: Ford has released the price point for its Ranger Raptor, which M&G has previously reviewed, and it comes in at just over a bar, or R142 000 more than the Wildtrak. Photo: Mileman Media
The Ranger Raptor remains a flagship product for the local Ford marque and, while we ‘ve shared details of the new one before, the price tag was missing. 

Ford SA has now released the official pricing of the new off-road-focused Ranger Raptor, which aims to give other bakkies in the segment a proper beating. 

As a reminder, the new Ranger Raptor wears similar, but beefier, garb as the regular Ranger models to make up for its off-road credentials, thanks to Ford Performance. 

While we loved the first-generation Raptor for its conquer-anything abilities, power was, however, lacking as far as the 2.0-litre Bi-turbodiesel powerplant was concerned.

So, besides the new look and reworked suspension, the biggest news here is the addition of a bigger 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 engine which pumps out 292kW and 583Nm. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

For the first time in a Ranger Raptor, the new model has an electronically controlled active exhaust system with four selectable drive modes. There are seven drive modes where the current model has six.

‍It can be had in several colour options, including new Code Orange. 

The Raptor sits on 17-inch alloys wrapped in 285/70 R17 BF Goodrich all-terrain KO2 tyres. 

The interior is equipped with a high-res 12.4-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch centre touchscreen with Ford’s new-generation Sync 4A connectivity and entertainment system. Other features include a premium 10-speaker 660Watt Bang & Olufsen sound system and a 360-degree camera system with a split-view display.

It is priced at R1 094 900, with a four-year/120 000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance plan and five-year unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

To put it in perspective, the Raptor is roughly R142 000 more than the Wildtrak double cab V6 at R953 500. 

While the outgoing Raptor was good, the new one promises to be a model that most off-roaders will enjoy — with power to boot.

Ntsako Mthethwa

But the latest iteration from Ford promises to be popular with off-roaders and packs more power
Friday

