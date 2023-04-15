A cheeky Volvo? What is the world coming to?

Black view: Volvo’s promotional Beast XC60 is kitted out in a black wrap with yellow detailing and has a roof box. Photo: Wayne Young

Subtle. Relaxed. Considerate. Safe. These are some of the adjectives usually associated with the Volvo brand. Usually. But none of those would describe the vehicle reviewed here.

Instead we have Volvo South Africa’s idea of individualised fun, representing a glimpse of what the Volvo ownership experience could be. That’s the idea, anyway.

The Beast 2.0, as it is dubbed, was spun off a Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design AWD and, no, it is not officially on sale in South Africa in this specification. This is a one-off creation but Volvo hasn’t merely applied a black wrap with yellow detailing and a roof box. There’s more under the wrap.

For starters, Volvo’s electrical company, Polestar, was called in to apply some zing in the form of the Polestar Performance Package, a software upgrade that takes the existing powertrain to a new level of excitement.

The Beast XC60 is up on the throttle response and accelerative performance, including how it gets off the line. Its performance is a pleasant surprise — even the most jaded petrolheads couldn’t help but crack a smile.

No significant changes were made to the suspension or braking system but the performance enhancement is enough to open your mind to some possibilities with the XC60 and perhaps the greater Volvo range.

The Beast 2.0 reminds me that Volvo, although very focused on new energy and sustainability, can still draw on its treasured motorsport history, for inspiration for the spec and name of this R-Design.

The software update isn’t the end. Even more surprising is the fitment of a performance exhaust to the XC60 T8 Beast. Created by tuning company Heico Sportiv, the stainless-steel system is a chuckle-worthy element … in a good way. With active flap control, activated from a switch next to the steering wheel, the Volvo can go from conservative silence to boisterously loud.

It’s not the best sound in the segment, nor is it the most engaging performance SUV either, but its allure comes from the fact that it is still a Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid that can sip fuel at 1.6l/100km.

That is Volvo’s claim but our test evaluation was immature and far removed from clinical conditions because of how much fun we had. We have to mention that, despite some performance testing, a 6.7l/100km real-world evaluation is still brilliant.

The SUV can operate on electricity alone in Pure mode for up to 81km, making the car ideal for the urban commute where the school-work-school-home run is done in far less.

This is thanks to an 18.8kilowatt-hour battery pack. Afterwards, you can pop it on charge in your garage (a wall-box charger is a must) and do it all again the next day.

The R-Design spec means the blacked-out mirror caps and grille work in tandem with Volvo’s chosen wrap.

Step inside the cabin and Polestar-yellow seatbelts contrast with the black-and-grey cabin. It is a flagship XC60 cabin, after all, which means uncluttered, but predominantly user-friendly, features and ergonomics. It’s a great place to be. It boasts a quality Bowers & Wilkins sound system, massaging seats and all manner of Volvo adaptive cruise control and safety systems.

They also added a roof box — we haven’t seen that before. It’s kitted out in black wrap with yellow accents, and despite what you might be thinking about the colour scheme and the near cliche of roof boxes nowadays, there’s a practical aspect that some will always appreciate.

Volvo’s Beast 2.0 is a marketing exercise. The aim was that it would spark ideas of what could be done to personalise your Volvo. Would you have thought of applying a roof box to your XC60 T8? Would you have considered wrapping your Volvo in black and yellow?

For me, the most significant consideration about the Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design AWD Beast 2.0 is its performance and attitude. That’s what it’s about. I am not a fan of the wrap and the colour scheme but that’s my taste.

What intrigues me is having the option to endow the safe and subtle XC60 with some performance and cheekiness through factory-approved software and exhaust performance upgrades.

I quite like the idea of a Volvo that can go from latte to double whiskey at the touch of a button.

Price: R1 283 950