Battle of the Teutonic Titans

Duking it out: The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class are neck-and-neck but the Beemer has more modern offerings. The interior of the BMW 7 Series sports a 31-inch theatre screen for in-car entertainment.

German flagship sedans remain the bastions of the new car technology which eventually trickles down to the lesser models. It is a concept that has defined the rivalry between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class for decades.

Think of the suits at both brands’ design studios pondering which direction to take — remain ever-so-evolutionary or turn the design ethos on its head.

While the German triumvirate of the 7 Series and S-Class, and much later the Audi A8, continue to push the envelope, the segment has yet to cultivate any new entrants. Except, perhaps, the Lexus LS.

Building a luxo-barge that can upstage its rivals with every incarnation is an arduous task. Take the S-Class as a prime example. For the longest time, it has remained the gold standard in the segment and the benchmark for every premium manufacturer.

It is an important car, not only to Mercedes-Benz, but to the motor industry as a whole. Indeed, the launch of a new S-Class model is met with such pomp and ceremony that the entire industry sits up and takes stock. It’s like the inauguration of a new Mzansi president — it grabs the news headlines and piques the public’s attention for some time. Okay, perhaps that is not the best analogy at this time but you get the gist.

Over the years, the battle of these tech marvels has been something to behold. And it is safe to say that Mercedes has had a fantastic innings, pushing the technical envelope for other marques to follow suit.

It is an enviable position to be in, but one cannot rest on one’s laurels, lest one gets deposed by an opponent looking to occupy the highest office in the luxury sedan segment.

This brings me to the latest iterations of the 7 Series and S-Class models. Recently launched in Mzansi, the new 7 Series is yet another significant departure from its predecessor, which pockets of beholders consider the most elegant yet.

Even when, in 2019, the model was given the bigger kidney grille to indicate its place in the flagship pecking order, it was still considered regal in its disposition.

And I tend to agree. That large nose has also found itself on the latest model and it is even more assertive than before.

Depending on the specification, the model has a raft of standard equipment thrown in for good measure, but we will touch on this later.

For now, however, let us look at where the 7 Series has improved over its predecessor. This points to the overall length, with the latest model casting a shadow of more than 5m over its forebear. Its wheelbase spans 3 215mm, which has yielded even more leg room, particularly for the rear occupants.

The 7 really shines, though, in the new technologies that are wrapped in the cabin. While the iDrive with Operating System 8 debuted in the iX, the system remains a wonder to behold and a cinch to operate.

Design-wise, a lot has been said about the model, and it doesn’t seem like the first name in emotive car design, but things get more cohesive once you see the car in the metal.

Or it could simply be a case of my mind playing tricks on me. That aside, the new 7 has polarised opinions, which gets people talking about it — a job well done on Beemer’s part.

On the Stuttgart front, the Merc S-Class has always been the more subdued of the two, sticking to tradition, rather than ruffling design feathers. And this has worked well for the brand’s top-tier saloon, giving it wider appeal.

The latest version is no exception, and while its design is too akin to that of the C-Class, its overall size gives it the prestigious air and grace we have come to expect from the model.

The cabin also carries this golden thread. The interior is sumptuous and feels and looks expensive, courtesy of soft, quilted leather pews and a layout that still has a futuristic appeal, if slightly trounced by the Beemer this time around.

Overall, though, the S-Class is still a class act and has managed to hold its own, even though it has been on the market for at least three years.

Powering these titans are two forms of propulsion. The 7 Series in the images is the fully-electric i7 variant but we also recently managed to sample the 740i M Sport, which is the more direct rival to the S500 L AMG Line on test here.

However, in terms of cost, the i7 xDrive 60 is priced squarely against the Merc, particularly the EQS 450+ EV variant. But let us stick with comparing apples with apples, shall we?

The 740i harbours the tried and trusted 3.0-litre inline turbo six powering the rear wheels through a 8-speed automatic transmission.

It musters 280kW and 540Nm, thanks to a mild-hybrid system that torque-fills at the bottom of the rev range while giving the big 7 that relatively stout torque figure.

Looking across to the S500, which has a similar engine displacement and mild-hybrid system to the Beemer, it does deliver a healthier 336kW and 520Nm (the latter conceding 20Nm to the Bavarian).

Both engines are creamy smooth and have more than enough shove to pull these behemoths with such conviction you really don’t need much more power for those daily trudges to the boardroom or impromptu airport runs.

Interestingly, both models were keen to play fast-corner tugging. Although the Merc did show some initial body roll when pitched into a road kink, it settled with confidence-inspiring rapidity.

Admittedly, the Beemer felt more buttoned-down to the tarmac, and the more dynamically astute of the two, but it fails in the waftability stakes as a result. It is not terrible but the air suspension feels too firm while driving over speed bumps, with a resounding thud permeating through the cabin. On that front, the S-Class has it wholly waxed.

Lounging in the rear is perhaps where most industry-captain owners will reside and both vehicles were mightily impressive in terms of overall comfort and versatility.

The Beemer does take things a bit further, with an optional 31-inch theatre screen that offers next-level in-car entertainment. All functions are controlled via rear-door mounted info screens, which are intuitive, thanks to the smartphone-like functionality.

While the cars are closely matched, the 7 Series is the more modern offering, thanks to the many features and toys it has to keep occupants entertained for hours on end.

The S-Class, meanwhile, will continue to offer a compelling package for the staunch Merc fan and will probably age better than the Beemer’s out-there styling, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

From a value-for-money perspective, if that is a thing in this segment, the Beemer offers better bang for your buck. There are merits to both vehicles but the Beemer wins the technological battle by quite a margin.

Pricing:

• BMW 740i M Sport (R2 247 751)

• Mercedes-Benz S500 L 4Matic AMG Line (R2 811 764)