Suzuki’s Vitara makes a grand entrance

The Suzuki Grand Vitara has launched in South Africa and is expected to make its way to dealerships this month.

The Vitara carries decades of Suzuki heritage. It was first unveiled in 1998 as a short, stout 2+2-configured 4×4. The design was boxy and unpretentious and the vehicle had a no-nonsense, go-anywhere presence.

The latest iteration is all grown up. It’s modern and eye-catching with a face reminiscent of its Baleno sibling. Key new design features are the trapezoidal grille and slimline headlight and three-point daytime running light units.

At the back, Suzuki has fallen for the idea of an LED light bar that extends across the rear panel. In its defence, it’s been done in a subtle and tasteful way.

The Grand Vitara comes in two specification variants, two powertrain options and two transmission options.

The GL is the lower-spec version, but in typical Suzuki spirit, it’s loaded with a number of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Android and Apple mirroring is included as is keyless entry; climate and cruise control; daytime running lights; roof rails and six airbags.

Suzuki ups the spec for the GLX model with larger alloy wheels; a 9-inch infotainment system with a nifty 360-view camera system; faux-leather upholstery as opposed to cloth seats; head-up display and wireless phone charging.

The big news concerning this new Grand Vitara is that powertrain options include a mild-hybridised AllGrip GLX model. It is the flagship in the range and the only model to have an all-wheel drive system.

The GLX Hybrid AllGrip model couples a starter-generator and lithium-ion battery unit to the 1.5-litre petrol engine and, essentially, it works to improve efficiency. It’s 1kW less powerful than the non-hybrid version but its key selling point is reduced emissions, improved efficiency and that all-wheel drive is only offered in the hybrid variant.

From behind the wheel, the hybrid feels underwhelming. The engine can best be described as lethargic. The auto transmission with paddle shifters doesn’t help and, as the flagship in the range, the power and weight trade-off for all-wheel drive might disappoint. The thing is, the AllGrip system is very good, and this model offers the thing for which Suzuki is known — off-road ability.

The Grand Vitara doesn’t have the same talent and wheel articulation as a Jimny but our launch route included a steep, rocky climb to the top of a range in the Outeniquas. We simply turned the driving-mode dial to the required setting in 4WD and the car took care of the rest.

Its 210mm ground clearance is something to note too. Suzuki claims fuel consumption figures of 5.6l/100km, about 0.4l/100km over the NA models. But does the 4×4 ability and the reduced consumption warrant the extra spend?

Despite the clever engine stop and start, as well as regenerative braking, by our reckoning, the 1.5 GL and GLX models are slightly better in terms of everyday usability. They feel stronger and, with the slightly lighter weight of these models, you’ll enjoy the power more than in the AllGrip. But, if it’s all wheel drive you want or need, you’ll have to purchase the hybrid.

The Grand Vitara is also slightly larger all round, although Suzuki has done a good job of making the car appear compact.

Boot space is quoted as 310 litres but the car does come with a full-sized spare wheel. With that removed, the space increases by 66 litres.

The unpretentious interior of the vehicle has more space than the previous versions.

Interior space has been improved all around the cabin, including in the rear, where legroom and headroom is better.

Aside from that, the interior is optimum Suzuki. It’s an honest and unpretentious place to be. It feels better built than a Swift or Jimny in my opinion. It should feel this way, considering its price tag and where it fits into the local Suzuki line-up.

The pricing is a strong point in its favour. Except for the hybrid, the price point of all Grand Vitara products is competitive in the market. The segment is well attended but the competence, design and character of the Grand Vitara, coupled with these prices, should be good for sales.

It is available in Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Midnight Black, Arctic White and pearlescent versions of Arctic White and Cave Black. Two-tone options are available for the Opulent Red, Arctic White and Splendid Silver colours. These are complemented by a black roof and mirror caps.

The vehicle is a modern, well-specified consideration in the segment, with standout pricing. It still has a wild side to it, should you need the off-road option, but that means compromising in other areas and forking out quite a bit more money. That’s the only rub.

Pricing:

• Grand Vitara 1.5 GL Manual: R339 900

• Grand Vitara 1.5 GL Auto: R359 900

• Grand Vitara 1.5 GLX Manual: R397 900

• Grand Vitara 1.5 GLX Auto: R417 900

• Grand Vitara 1.5 GLX Hybrid AllGrip Auto: R529 900