The Honda Civic Type R is a hoot to drive

Vroom: The new Honda Civic Type R is longer, wider and lower than its predecessor and the racing-inspired design elements of the exterior have been toned down.

We are fast approaching a new era in automotive engineering, so it was bittersweet to drive the latest iteration of the Honda Civic Type R.

The Type R has captured the hearts and imaginations of car enthusiasts for generations. As the industry continues to embrace environment-friendly solutions and the transition to electrification, this model might very well be the final chapter in the history of this vehicle powered by a combustion engine.

I have often been told by friends and colleagues in the industry that the Civic Type R transcends description and must instead be experienced. This marvel of engineering, they said, defied the odds as a front-wheel-drive vehicle when its competitors were all-wheel-drives.

While it might not boast the quickest acceleration to 100km/h, its insatiable appetite for being thrown around and manhandled through corners, while urging you to push harder, is nothing short of impressive.

It’s unfortunate that this could be the last Type R as we know it. However, before developing a hybrid version of this masterpiece, Honda has gifted us with something truly extraordinary.

Driving impressions

The Honda Civic Type R is formidable, with its turbocharged 2.0-litre engine delivering a sturdy 235kW and 420Nm of torque. This power figure enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a still-commendable 5.4 seconds.

However, these figures come second to the brilliant driving experience it delivers. The vehicle recently claimed the title as the fastest front-wheel-drive production car around Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit in Germany.

It would not be unreasonable to anticipate typical front-wheel-drive pitfalls, such as torque steer or understeer, but the Type R masterfully sidesteps these.

The old-school way it lays down the power, with all the right modern touches, makes this car well balanced.

The revs must be built up to unlock the boost but the Civic doesn’t want to slow down once engaged. Its four-piston Brembo brakes give the ability to stop on a dime but the engine remains incredibly lively.

I was astounded by the amount of grip this “hatch” offered while negotiating corners. There is no sign of understeer as the chassis reacts in a way that supports the driver’s ambitions.

To unsettle the rear, a corner entry must be thoroughly overcooked; even then, a small correctional input quickly brings back control.

Similar to its predecessor, the ride can be somewhat firm, especially when travelling at speed. Since the Type R features a highly complex aero kit that presses the vehicle into the tarmac at high speeds, it provides excellent stability.

Worth more than a mention is the six-speed manual gearbox’s short, smooth throw, brilliant synchronisation and the effective auto rev-matching system.

I found myself down-shifting and up-shifting in the traffic just for the heck of it.

Exterior design evolution

The Type R has consistently been a daring car, occasionally picking up a reputation for being a boy-racer vehicle. This perception largely stems from its race-inspired aerodynamic features, such as the rear wing, canards, and other performance-oriented components.

The new Type R, however, refines this image, maintaining the tradition of pronounced wings and assertive styling while adding a touch of sophistication.

The styling isn’t overly bold and should appeal to a broad audience. Although purists might take issue with the racing-influenced aerodynamics, they are toned down somewhat in the latest iteration, a change I find appealing.

The squared front end and more linear rear end have removed some of the traditional Type R aggression, yet these design elements serve a purpose. The rear wing generates 580Nm of downforce, with the front bumper and undercover contributing an additional 207Nm. No wonder it’s so sticky around the corners.

The new Type R is longer, wider and lower than its predecessor and, quite frankly, it’s hard not to love the look. The front end is both aggressive and streamlined, while the rear retains the rounded shape seen in previous Civics, albeit flatter.

This is an issue for me as this Type R is no longer a hatch by exterior definition — it is shaped more like a fastback or sedan.

‍Race-inspired comfort

On getting into the Type R, the striking use of red, a long-standing Type R tradition, instantly catches the eye. The red seats, floor mats, carpets and seatbelts evoke a sense of excitement.

One particularly impressive aspect of the Type R’s interior is the abundant space, especially in the rear. Offering more legroom than many SUVs I have driven, it ensures a comfortable ride for passengers.

The red cloth seats, with the Type R logo embroidered on the headrests, provide comfort and excellent support during cornering.

The interior has a retro touch, which I particularly appreciated — the air conditioner outlets are controlled via a joystick.

To optimise the perception of space, the dash is laid out to favour horizontally biased lines, with hexagonal styling touches. The Civic has a 9-inch infotainment screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, offering a universal, user-friendly experience.

There are four driving modes, each changing the driver’s display.

Comfort mode softens the ride quality, exhaust note and steering feel, slightly decelerating the auto rev-matching feature for a more relaxed drive.

When sport mode is engaged the screen turns an aggressive red. It firms up the ride quality, and sharpens the exhaust note and steering feel, while maintaining an overall comfortable driving experience.

R+ is the most extreme setting the Type R offers, transforming the car into a monster, opening up the exhaust to produce a heck of a racket, offering an even firmer ride, sharper steering and faster rev matching —ideal for track use.

Individual mode allows drivers to customise their experience according to their preferences.

The spacious interior boasts a 9-inch infotainment screen.

Modern ride with old soul

The Honda Civic Type R is an exceptional performance car in every regard. It looks the part, feels the part and performs spectacularly. It’s a driver’s car at its core, requiring skill and finesse to unlock its full potential.

For now, only 60 units will be available in South Africa, which is a shame as it’s a vehicle that ought to be experienced by more enthusiasts.

The Civic was conceived with the Type R as its focus, ensuring every feature serves a purpose.

The price might be a concern but it is hard to find a hot hatch under R1 million that offers the level of enjoyment this Type R does, though the Hyundai i30 N comes close.

As the era of the Type R draws to a close, Honda has concluded with a resounding bang. This feisty Honda seamlessly blends old-school feel with modernity and levels of grip that can scare even the most seasoned passengers.

Warranties and paperwork

Priced at R979 000, the Type R comes with a 5-year/200 000km warranty, a 5-year/90 000km service plan and 3-year roadside assistance.