Dodge Colt can still turn heads

A fun drive: The 1972 Dodge Colt came with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated Saturn racing motor from Mitsubishi.

Imagine if I challenged you to name a Dodge model that was, at some point, sold in South Africa. Would your mind instantly go to the Caliber or the Journey?

Dodge hasn’t exactly been the talk of the town in our country in recent years, with only a handful of family cars available, which didn’t exactly make a splash.

The 1970s were a time when America was churning out the jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring muscle cars that adorned the walls of many a teenage boy’s bedroom.

But South Africa has missed out on all the high-octane action. Or have we? Thanks to a unique collaboration between two powerhouse brands, we have been gifted a little gem of a sports car that has the older generations waxing nostalgic.

The Dodge Colt GS is a rally-inspired sports coupe that

originated from a time when Chrysler and Mitsubishi collaborated to manufacture a rally car that could compete with other popular sports cars, such as the AMC Gremlin, Chevrolet Vega and the Ford Pinto.

During the early 1970s, there was a massive shift in the automotive mindset as the fuel crisis forced manufacturers to produce exciting, yet frugal, vehicles.

This was an interesting change, specifically for American automotive producers, as their forte was in the enormous-engine variety.

Picture this — when the Dodge Colt entered the South African market, it was welcomed with open arms and became an instant fan favourite. Think of it as the equivalent of the modern-day GTI — a car perfect for die-hard enthusiasts, which doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

And the one I got to test was particularly special.

The Dodge Colt GS, or Grand Sport, is a fascinating vehicle. With a heritage in rally racing, it’s no surprise that it is a purpose-built sports car, from its engine to its ride height and nimble shape, paired with rear-wheel-drive.

The Dodge Colt is perfectly set up to be a fun driver’s car, especially given the era from which it stems. It came with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated Saturn racing motor from Mitsubishi with upgraded SU carburettors. It was unique to the GS and produced an impressive 82kW, 7kW more than the standard model.

In its prime, it would do 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 10.5 seconds.

This particular car was one of the first 100 Dodge Colts to arrive in South Africa straight from Japan. A small Japanese pattern embroidered into the back of the seats celebrates the car’s heritage.

With only 4 600 units of this model ever produced, seeing one of them in the flesh is a treat few will ever have.

Throwback to way back: The Dodge Colt has old-school dials and slides and wooden trim.

As I observed the attention it received from bystanders, I realised just how popular this little sports car is among older enthusiasts who remember its glory days and are thrilled to see it again.

Unfortunately, most of the Dodge Colts were sold at the coast and have succumbed to the plague of rust over the years. Finding one, especially one in its original condition like our test model, is rare. This Colt was so well looked after that the paint and engine were still original.

With only 70 000km on the clock, the owner Kreson Sathaih has cherished this little car for 17 years and he has no intention of ever getting rid of it.

A Dodge Colt was, after all, the first car he ever owned and, although it wasn’t this particular unit, the vehicle holds a special place in his heart, and rightly so.

It is a car bursting with character. The sound of its throaty engine fills the air as you confidently throw it out of a corner, and despite its relatively high ground clearance, the car glides over speed bumps and gravel roads as if they were non-existent.

The small, lightweight body makes for an incredibly enjoyable driving experience.

While the interior might be a bit cramped, its old-school dials and slides are a nice throwback touch.

The wooden trim pieces throughout the car give it a unique and timeless look that’s hard to find in modern vehicles.

Although the backseat space may be limited, the Dodge Colt has the power to transport you back to a time when being a car enthusiast meant something entirely different. It was an era when automakers were pushing the boundaries of what was possible, creating anything but ordinary cars.

And that’s precisely what the Colt is — a small, lightweight car with a punchy motor that captured the imaginations of anyone with a drop of petrol in their veins.

Even today, seeing one on the road is enough to bring a smile to any car enthusiast’s face. It’s a shame they don’t make them like they used to.