BMW’s M2 Comp a hoot to drive

Hot stuff: The second-generation BMW M2 feels more mature than its predecessor but hasn’t lost its playfulness. Photo: Uwe Fischer

A brief history— the BMW 2002 Turbo two-door coupe was introduced in 1973 as a forerunner of what the world would later adopt en masse — turbocharging.

The 2002 Turbo was launched in the middle of an oil crisis, with Germany imposing laws to clamp down on fuel use … for a time.

The Turbo was built in limited numbers, with just 1 400 units made, and has since joined the ranks of rare classics, with reportedly just one on local soil right now.

About 38 years later, BMW unveiled the 2002 Turbo’s successor, the BMW 1 Series M Coupe, a short, stout entry into M-ownership with a feisty 250kW engine under the bonnet. It, too, has become a rare sight in South Africa.

In 2016, the 1M’s successor was launched — the first-generation BMW M2. With more power and space, the M2 would become the highest-selling M product in its 50-year history, with more than 60 000 first-gen M2s finding homes.

The latest iteration is the second-generation M2 gracing this page. The new M2 made its first appearance to the world at the BMW M Festival at Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg last year.

The reception was mixed, with many distressed by its grille and rectangular forms, me included. To my mind, the M2 didn’t quite resolve into something complete but I’m happy to report that, despite that, the new M2 is the most complete M2 ever made.

It is nothing groundbreaking but rather BMW improving an existing formula, one that has consistently garnered praise from driving enthusiasts. It takes an already excellent engine — namely the 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, high-revving unit — out of the M3 and M4 and couples it to a rear-wheel-drive, taut and short chassis.

The formula prioritises driver engagement, heaping focus on thrills and fluidity of movement. The result is a hoot of a sports car, which is more fun than its larger brethren because the dynamics are less complicated.

BMW has chosen to launch the M2 in the hot Arizona desert in the US and our route for the fiery coupe sees us head north into cowboy country. After about 100km of tiresome and uneventful main roads, our GPS politely tells us to change direction and head into the cactus-studded wilderness.

The roads are empty and undulating with all the corners and drop-offs you can imagine. After just about every crest is a sharp right-left sweep, followed by a long off-camber turn that eventually opens onto a straight, rising over another ridge and ditto, another series of twists.

The roads here are fantastic. The M2 comes into its own.

The interior of the BMW M2

I’m in a 6-speed manual M2 in Toronto Red, the same car you see in the picture here. For absolute purist-driving engagement, this is the one to have. The pedals are perfectly positioned and the gear shift action is slick and decisive. The rev-matching assistance on the downshifts elicits additional grins.

The steering is classic M BMW, perhaps not as direct as a GT4 RS, but certainly close. It’s the feedback that is so good, despite the electromechanical steering. The weighting remains top-drawer, combined with the 50:50 weight distribution and engaging chassis.

The M2 is one of the most exciting drives of the year.

The power is linear and usable, all through the rev range. Peak power arrives at an aurally stimulating 6 250r/min. And the 338kW of power feels just right, never over-excited, never catching you off-guard.

That is not to say that the previous M2 Comp felt underpowered but you don’t realise how much more intoxicating an increase of 36kW is. The throttle response is immediate and brings that engine to life on tap.

All things considered, the only significant change is a healthily uprated powertrain. BMW has taken an existing recipe and beefed it up in all the right areas.

Contrary to some reports, the BMW M2 doesn’t have a new suspension setup. The suspension components, including the 5-link rear axle, are lifted wholesale from the previous M2. The Active M diff is still there, considering the steering angle, torque through the rear wheels and lateral grip to give you the most engaging feel and feedback.

The only change to the suspension and chassis is the addition of aluminium pieces in some key areas. The front axle and entire engine compartment have been stiffened, as has the rear from the C-pillar down to the axle, in a bid to improve rigidity and torsional stiffness.

I’ve been privileged enough to see the aluminium pieces that have been added and I can attest to the functional difference these bracing elements have on the overall experience.

The M2 feels more grown-up now. The structural improvements have made the car far more mature, particularly in how lively the rear is. Oversteer is more predictable and the tail-happy nature of the G87 M2 Coupe has been tempered for a more enjoyable experience.

There’s more poise and control under hard braking but the same can be said as you turn into a hairpin, bury the throttle and ride out the tail-waggle that follows… if you want to.

The M2 also gains the M Drift Analyser Software and the M Traction Control function for controlled and measured drifts.

Stopping power comes courtesy of 380mm, 6-piston brakes up front, with floating 370mm discs at the rear. The wheels in standard guise come with 275/35 ZR 19 and 285/30 ZR 20 tyres, front and rear.

The big news is the dual pedal feel on the braking system, which is configurable from the M Mode menu, giving you the option of varying bite points and pedal feedback, depending on your driving style.

It’s the M-car way, isn’t it? The ability to dive into the M Mode menu and configure the chassis, engine, steering, braking and exhaust note as you like is what sets real M-cars apart from their wannabe counterparts. The new M2 is no different and offers these functions within the latest BMW OS 8 operating system with the Curved Display.

The M2 is a fantastic sports car because it’s presented as a simple offering. The engineering isn’t simple at all, nor is the tech on offer, but as a driver who wants an engaging and versatile sports car, the M2 is a step up on its predecessor for all the right reasons.

It’s more mature but hasn’t lost its zesty playfulness, it’s more powerful without the loss of real-world usability, it’s more tech-laden with the most up-to-date onboard infotainment and, say what you want, its design is still a talking point.

I was unimpressed by the M2’s design when I first saw it, but having seen it up close and spent about 320km behind the wheel, I am willing to put those petty opinions aside for this car.

The BMW M2 has just been introduced as the official safety car for the MotoGP, the 25th season for BMW M in this role. It’s also one of the cars that will close out the epic 50th-year celebration for BMW M. What a year it’s been for the brand and what a car they’ve made in the M2.

Price: R1 503 975 and the vehicle will officially go on sale in July 2023.