Kwanda Mokoena, the teenager driving into the future

Race ace: Eighteen-year-old Kwanda Mokoena (above), who lives in Johannesburg, was recently given the opportunity to race a GT3 Audi R8.

Motorsport remains one of the most challenging sports to break into, what with the astronomical capital outlay required for the machinery and then some. Little wonder then that many still struggle to place a foot through the door.

This, of course, can be mitigated by bringing sponsors on board, but even that takes some doing, so many aspirant racers give up the idea of going professional.

This was not the case with 18-year-old Joburg-based, East London-born Kwanda Mokoena, who began his racing career in karting at the age of seven back in 2011.

He now boasts several accolades, including his 2022 SA Endurance Racing championship triumph, making him the youngest driver to win the coveted trophy.

His success has had a great deal to do with the immense support he got from his parents, to whom he remains perpetually grateful for supporting his racing ambitions.

The Mail & Guardian caught up with the young driver, who shared about his career and ambitions.

Lerato Matebese: How did you get into professional motor racing?

Kwanda Mokoena: I began karting when I was seven years old in 2011, and though this was slightly later than some of my peers, I quickly got the hang of things and started winning races. In 2012 I started racing in the regional and national championships and scored two national championship podiums in the 2013 season.

The GT3 Audi R8

LM: That’s a good start and must have taken some doing. When did things really start coming together for you?

KM: In 2015, I managed to fight my way to winning the regional junior class championship and managed to bag a second overall ranking in the 2016 national championship, which boosted my confidence immensely.

LM: You also competed in the revered Rotax African Championships in 2016, which is also quite competitive. How did you find the season?

KM: It is very competitive, indeed. I had to work very hard to secure the overall win, which prepared me for the next season, where I won the Rock National Championship and the regional championship.

LM: This was a good stepping stone for you to compete abroad. Tell us a little about that?

KM: In 2018, I competed in the World Karting Championship in Italy, where out of a 110-strong field, I managed to finish 10th overall, which was a welcome result for me as most of the guys here are extremely good and highly competitive.

LM: You moved into tin-top racing after hanging your karting gloves. How did you find the transition?

KM: I think karting is a little more demanding on the body, so it takes quite a lot out of you after a race weekend. Tin-top racing pace is something that I had to get used to, but I was also more aware of the dangers that come with it. That didn’t deter me from pushing myself again, especially in the Polo Cup, where the cars are closely matched in the one-make series, so you must always find a tenth here and there to get ahead.

LM: You were given the opportunity to race a GT4 Audi R8 in the SA Endurance Series and found pace almost immediately. What do you attribute this to?

On the right track: After beginning his career with kart racing as a child, Kwanda Mokoena has gone from strength to strength, winning races both locally and overseas. Photo: David Ledbitter

KM: I spent quite a bit of time on the simulator, and my racing uncle, Tschops Sipuka, has helped me immensely with my progress, so you can say I have learnt from the best.

LM: What are your immediate ambitions for the future? Is there a race series you are working on entering?

KM: I have my eyes set on the international GT4 9-Hour Endurance Series but the ultimate goal, for now, is to one day secure a works factory drive in the DTM Series.

In between, I’m looking at doing the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, ADAC GT Masters and, hopefully, GT3 winter racing. I have a long list but I will take whatever opportunity I’m presented with.

At the time of publication, Kwanda had just bagged a seat in the 2023 German ADAC GT Masters championship and will be commanding Engstler Racing’s Audi R8 GT3 LMS, similar to his local championship-winning car, at the Hockenheimring Festival of Dreams on 10 and 11 June.

“I am taking a giant leap into one of the biggest GT3 championships driving an Engstler Racing Audi R8 GT3 LMS in the 2023 ADAC GT Masters,” Kwanda confirmed.

“It’s going to be a huge learning year in my rookie season in a GT3 car. We will race on a new track every weekend, so the plan is to arrive prepared and to learn as much as possible as soon as we can in an effort to be sure to bring the car home every race,” says Mokoena.