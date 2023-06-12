2023 SA Car of the Year crowned

Summit: The Ford Ranger was awarded the 2023 SA Car of the Year

Now in its 37th year, the SA Car of the Year is a highly sought-after, prestigious award for any manufacturer to walk away with as it showcases and celebrates automotive excellence. It is an honour for a manufacturer to participate in it, let alone win it.

‍The competition involves a comprehensive examination by some of the best motoring journalists in the country. Vehicles undergo rigorous testing, vying for supremacy in their respective categories.

‍Compact family category

This is a highly saturated market with a lot of competition.

This year, it was the Chinese brand BAIC that took the top honours with its Beijing X55.

We’ve had this car on test, and although it’s good, as far as Chinese brands go, it was an interesting choice, to say the least.

It was, however, one of the better-looking cars in the running this year, also offering great value for money.

Midsize category

The prize in this category fell into the hands of Kia, with the Sportage.

The Sportage, which was always a standout in its class, has seriously upped its game with the latest iteration. Being one of this group’s more tech-savvy, comfortable and assertive vehicles, we’re not surprised that it made its way onto the podium this year.

The Kia Sportage was the best midsize vehicle.

Premium category

Several brands have striven to make a splash in the high-end market and, once again, it was Kia that won over the judges with its Sorento, earning the top award in this sector.

This victory was unexpected, yet applaudable, given the competitive nature of the luxury market.

‍Adventure SUV category

This was an interesting class, with few competitors with new models in this segment.

This year, the Ford Everest took first place. Ford’s design and engineering teams have taken it to the next level with the latest off-road vehicle, also recently launched in XLT and Wildtrak trim.

Double cab 4×4 category

This is South Africa’s favourite category and a fair number of vehicles fell into it.

The Ford Ranger took top honours in this category. The competition was tight, however, the Ranger was a great choice, being one of the best-built, best-looking and most comfortable bakkies on the road.

Luxury category

This is also a highly competitive segment. I can only imagine the difficulty the judges had in deciding which luxury car to choose.

In the end, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class was awarded first place. Whether it is better in all departments than its arch-nemesis, the BMW 7 Series, is a debate for another day. Still, it is an attractive saloon with leading tech and a sophisticated interior.

Performance category

Performance can be measured in various ways, and for the Car of the Year, you need to consider the best all-round performance vehicle in this category.

The Audi RS 3 ticks all the boxes. With its blistering speed, agile driving characteristics and ability to have a bucket-load of fun, it is a fitting winner in this category.

New-energy category

This category, which is a recent addition to the competition, covers electric vehicles.

There was a broad selection, however, the judges concluded that the Volvo XC40 Recharge was the best in the segment.

Another great winner, as we agree that Volvo is making brilliant EVs, which encapsulate modern motoring with a safe, comfortable and forward-thinking approach to motoring.

The Audi RS 3 won the performance category

2023 SA Car of the Year

Finally, the Car of the Year award is bestowed on the best new car you can buy in South Africa right now.

Of course, sales numbers play a role in the scoring process, ensuring the winning vehicle’s market relevance. The Ford Ranger Double Cab 4×4 came out in top place.

It’s a fascinating pick as this year’s victor but an outstanding bakkie nonetheless.

This decision might irk Toyota fans but the Ranger represents a fresh echelon of bakkie. While it is equally adept at and capable of the bread-and-butter tasks, it comes with a polished interior and ride quality befitting the latest bakkie in the game.

It is, unequivocally, a worthy winner and a great export to the rest of the world.