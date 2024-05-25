2024 Nampo Harvest Day: Debuts that will grow on you

Cream of the crop: One of the vehicles on show at the Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville, Free State, was the Ford Transit long wheelbase panel van.

One of the largest agricultural exhibitions in the Southern Hemisphere, the Nampo Harvest Day, is a platform for manufacturers across the country to showcase their agricultural technology, facilitate the sharing of ideas and solutions and promote sustainable food production.

Each year, Bothaville, in the Free State, hosts the event, which also gives car manufacturers a stage to present their newest models and technologies, while providing visitors with the opportunity to interact with these vehicles.

As guests of Ford SA at this year’s exhibition, we had the chance to explore the extensive range of offerings, from exhibitions of agricultural machinery, livestock, seeds and research to 4×4 demonstrations.

To provide some context, nearly 100 000 people attended this year’s Nampo Harvest Day, which featured more than 600 exhibitors over the four days.

Here we look at some of the most intriguing vehicle debuts at this year’s Nampo.

Ford SA

At the Ford booth, we were drawn to the new Tourneo and Transit, in addition to the Ranger Raptor, which stole the show with its tough appearance and its explosive exhaust notes.

The Tourneo will be going up against vehicles such as the Kia Carnival, Opel Zafira, Mercedes-Benz Vito and Hyundai Staria, to mention just a few.

As an all-new model, it brings a host of changes, such as an eye-catching exterior; a 13-inch central touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; a new 12-inch instrument cluster; a column-mounted shifter for the automatic models; increased instrument panel storage and space for eight passengers.

A 2.0-litre single-turbo engine with 100kW and 360Nm powers the Tourneo, which retails for R999 200.

The engine drives the front wheels via a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Transit long wheelbase panel van will resonate with businesses in South Africa for use in their day-to-day operations, thanks to a lengthened wheelbase, a larger side load door aperture, a new integrated access step, a total load volume of 5.8m3, a payload of up to 1 269kg and a maximum load length of 3 050mm.

In terms of interior equipment, the Transit comes with a large 13-inch landscape touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with optional wireless charging; a 12-inch instrument cluster and an electronic handbrake.

The Transit, which costs R692 200, has the same engine as the Tourneo, but it has a six-speed manual gearbox that drives the front wheels instead of an automatic transmission.

The interior of the Ford Transit long wheelbase panel van.

GWM

The Chinese brand had its Tank 500, P500 bakkie and updated Jolion SUV on full display under its umbrella, which includes Haval.

Speaking of the P500 4×4 bakkie, it will be offered with a choice of a hybridised 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 255kW and 648Nm or a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel with 135kW and 480Nm.

Among its numerous features, the P500 features a panoramic sunroof and an electrically operated, split tailgate that can open downward as a single piece or horizontally in two sections.

It is expected to launch here in the second quarter of the year.

The Tank 500is a larger version of the Tank 300, that seats seven people and has an electric engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox plus all-wheel drive.

According to GWM SA, the Tank 500 offers advanced technology and outstanding performance over any driving conditions.

After its launch in South Africa in 2021, the Haval Jolion Pro was due for a refresh to keep it relevant in the segment and GWM debuted its facelifted variant at Nampo.

Details surrounding the Jolion remain unclear at this stage but it’s worth mentioning that it brings a more stylish etiquette that customers will easily fall in love with.

The Hilux was shown off by Toyota

Toyota SA

Slotting in below the Land Cruiser 300 and above the Fortuner is the new Land Cruiser Prado, which made its first appearance at Nampo in 1st Edition and VX-R guises.

As far as first impressions go, the Prado appears bigger than its predecessor with a squarer shape.

With improved 4×4 dynamics and the brand’s well-known 2.8‑litre GD-6 at its heart, it’s poised to become yet another formidable contender in its segment.

The recently launched Hilux GR-S III, with a price tag of R999 000, also debuted at Nampo with a much wider stance and a wide-body kit consisting of black plastic fender flares and all-terrain tyres.

It employs the same 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine with 165kW and 550Nm of torque, making it a formidable contender against the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X.

The Toyota Land Cruiser

Accompanying these two vehicles is the Land Cruiser 70 range, a model that has long been a favourite among farmers across the country, as well as the Toyota Crown sedan.

The latter has been on our roads since last year, but due to a stock shortage, the brand has held back on active marketing of the product.