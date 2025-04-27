Why the new Suzuki Swift is the best budget car in South Africa

Value: It feels like a brand-new vehicle not an update, and you get a lot of car for your money with the new Suzuki Swift. Photo: Supplied

We normally get to pricing at the end of a review but, since we are talking about budget, it is important to explain why the new Suzuki Swift is really the best economy option in South Africa at the moment.

It comes in five variants: the base 1.2 GL manual, a 1.2 GL+ manual or CVT and a 1.2 GLX manual (the one we tested) or CVT.

The base starts at R219 900 and the GL+ and GLX models are priced at R264 900 and R284 900.

The change in shape of the new model has caused a stir among Swift lovers. It looks more compact, the Suzuki badge has been moved from the grille to the new clamshell bonnet, which sports shut lines. It looks like a bug but feels refreshed.

It is as if Suzuki has given the consumer a brand-new vehicle from the first look, rather than just an update of the previous model.

And that is just the beginning. The interior has also been changed for the better.

The fourth-generation Swift maintains its cloth seats but effort has been put into the wrap-around dashboard design and the centre controls have been angled to face more towards the driver. In addition, the boot space has been increased to 265 litres — 580 litres when the back seats are folded down.

The model we tested (which is the top-of-the-range manual) has a nine-inch infotainment screen that comes equipped with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A smaller screen is also available in the GL+ model, which also has these features.

But what you will get standard, no matter which model you choose, is digital air-conditioning controls; front and rear electric windows; electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors; a height-adjustable driver’s seat; an alarm with central locking and rear parking sensors. The GLX also comes with keyless entry.

The interior of the new Suzuki Swift is neat with a whole new dashboard design.

At just over R200 000, you won’t get all of this in many vehicles.

Suzuki has refreshed the Swift so deeply that it has even introduced a new Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 60kW of power and 112Nm of torque.

Having driven the previous generation Swift, I find this one feels more at home on the road. It is less nervous, handles better and has no issues picking up speed.

It is by no means underpowered. Even when I had four passengers in the vehicle, it was still fun to drive and easy to manoeuvre.

I would, however, watch out for the CVT variants. CVTs do generally feel strained but the manual performed exceptionally. The fuel consumption was also very light as we achieved 5.3 litres/100km.

Suzuki has also not cut any corners on safety. I was surprised to be driving a vehicle that cost just over R250 000 that had a rear-view camera, an automatic braking system, a brake assist function and six airbags, including curtain airbags.

Apart from the love-me-or-hate-me look that this car has, it is difficult to fault it on any front. There are just too many features for the price. The car is also fun to drive — and has the safety to back up that fun.

It’s easy to see why the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists has listed the new Swift as a finalist for SA Car of the Year 2025 in the budget category.

In my opinion, there is nothing in this price range that can match it — for now.