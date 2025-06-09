Rhythm, culture and class: The Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet is a Bollywood special

The Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

During my childhood, Bollywood movies were an important part of growing up.

I am almost certain that I knew who Shah Rukh Khan was before I knew about Mufasa and Simba. In fact, I am almost certain that I was singing songs from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge before I knew the words to any nursery rhyme.

That movie is actually still running at the Maratha Mandir Theatre in Mumbai — and it was released in 1995. It holds the record for the longest-running film and somehow still enjoys 50% occupancy on weekends and holidays.

The movie actually ignited a small fantasy that I have finally managed to fulfill.

During the song Ho Gaya Hai Tujhka To Pyaar Sajna in the movie, Khan drives his convertible Mercedes-Benz R129 SL on a country road with the Swiss Alps in the background. Being one of my childhood movie heroes, I always told myself that one day I would also drive a convertible Mercedes-Benz on a country road with the top down.

When I received the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 cabriolet on test, you can imagine what I did. Almost immediately, I put the top down, got onto Welgedacht Road here in Springs and drove to the tune of the Ho Gaya Hai Tujhka To Pyaar Sajna.

One childhood fantasy fulfilled — but there was a difference. The song refers to how Khan’s character has fallen in love with the female protagonist. For me, the song was referring to how I had fallen in love with the car.

This vehicle completely epitomised the essence of the Bollywood movies that I grew up with — and continue to watch. They all stick to the culture of the industry, have infinite class and unmatched rhythm.

Culture

To begin with, Mercedes-Benz has continued with its tradition of four-seater open-top cars.

The CLE is based on the CLE coupe but the marque has incorporated elements of both the C-Class and E-Class into the design of the vehicle.

From the front, it takes the shape of the E-Class with a short overhang and long bonnet. I like how this makes the car dazzle from the front.

The back takes a more minimalist approach, just as the old C-Class and E-Class coupes did, with the Mercedes-Benz badge in the centre of the trunk.

However, the strip across the back that connects the tailights is a new addition from those coupes and, while it keeps the minimalist approach, it does just add a touch of pep to the back of the vehicle.

It comes fully equipped with the AMG line body, giving the vehicle a sporty feel.

The CLE keeps with the tradition of good-looking, upmarket vehicles that Mercedes-Benz has produced throughout the years.

Class

The CLE does its best work inside the vehicle. Aesthetically, it is a shining star when you enter.

From the fully digital driver display to how the ambient lighting flows effortlessly throughout the cabin, the vehicle embodies class from the moment the door opens.

As well as the driver display, there’s an 11.9-inch infotainment screen called the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

The MBUX offers a new level of personalisation with automated convenience functions. For example, “Cold days” (seat heating switches on at a certain outside temperature) or “Date night” (romantic music plays via Bluetooth audio; the ambient lighting turns pink).

The class continues with the generous space offered in this two-door, which is actually quite lengthy. Backseat passengers benefit from these dimensions.

But it doesn’t stop there. We are used to heated and cooled seats in most vehicles these days but it is still rare to find vehicles with massaging chairs.

The driver and passenger can enjoy a number of different massages. For a sport addict like myself, this was especially helpful during the long drives back to the tip of the East Rand after an intense game of padel.

The cold weather meant that, even during the day, I was reluctant to put the roof down and cruise. Mercedes-Benz has added features to assist with that but the aircap system, which is meant to deflect wind, was not particularly effective. Although the cold air was not slapping me across the face, it didn’t make much of a difference.

However, the “airscarf” system built into the headrest, which blows hot air to your neck and around your throat, assisted big time in keeping me warm while I had the roof down.

Rhythm

The rhythm in the CLE cabriolet starts off with the optional 3D Burmester surround sound system.

Loudspeakers level with the head restraints create a particularly personalised and immersive music experience, with Dolby Atmos and spatial audio close to the ear.

This premium sound system has a total of 17 loudspeakers. This meant that when I went onto the open road with the top down, and sang my heart out to my Bollywood tunes, I didn’t have to increase the volume because of outside noise.

When the roof is up, you really feel like you are a part of the song.

However, the actual rhythm of the CLE cabriolet comes with the drive.

Both variants, the CLE 200 and 300 come with a four cylinder, 2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, paired to a mild hybrid system. Each has an integrated starter-generator and 48-volt on-board electrical system.

The CLE 200 delivers 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque, while the CLE 300, which is a four-wheel drive, delivers 190kW of power and 400Nm of torque.

But the power is not what this vehicle is about. Yes, it has enough, and can be quick when you need it to, but this is a luxury cruiser. Even on heavy inclines, the cruise remains effortless.

There’s just something about a cabriolet that can move around so effortlessly and has the level of comfort that the CLE has.

The fuel consumption was also not bad. I managed 7.7 litres/100km with open road and urban driving combined. That is the exact figure Mercedes-Benz claims on the CLE 300.

The car also has the ability to open and close the roof when driving up to 60km/h.

Verdict

Mercedes-Benz has produced a special vehicle with the CLE cabriolet.

I am pretty certain the vehicle won’t prove as timeless as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but just like that movie, it is an industry leader and an innovative, exceptionally put together product that has the ability to make you fall in love with it.

But cabriolets are not common in South Africa these days and it won’t be a top seller. It also does not fit into the category of a sports car, so if you are looking for a comfortable, luxurious, open-top cruiser, the CLE cabriolet is for you.

It is fairly priced as well. The CLE 200 cabriolet starts from R1 515 350 and the CLE 300 starts from R1 573 651.