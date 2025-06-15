GWM’s Tank 300 diesel is sure to become a favourite off-roader in SA

The GWM Tank 300 diesel is a welcome addition to the lineup

When GWM released the Tank 300 into the South African market in February 2024, it looked the part for the consumers in the country.

Of course, it falls into a niche category of vehicles as it is a classic off-roader but the style and luxury that GWM has opted for inside the Tank 300 also resonated with consumers.

When GWM added the diesel variant of the Tank to its line-up in the first quarter of 2025 it was welcomed with open arms.

For starters, the 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine, that delivers 135kW of power and 480Nm of torque, boasts the capacity to tow up to 3 tonnes of weight although, of course, it will still not be able to match the torque figures of the hybrid version.

Then, the range on the Tank 300 diesel is also huge. It gives you over 900km of driving on a full tank with decent fuel consumption too. GWM claims 7.7 litres/100km and while I couldn’t bring the car down to that figure, I still managed below 9 litres/100km, which I thought was very good for a car this big.

The off-roading capabilities are endless with the Tank 300 diesel, with features such as 7 all-terrain driving modes, low-speed 4WD, off-road cruise control and Tank turn. In addition, when navigating steep slopes, thick mud and rocky trails, Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive Torque On Demand ensures smooth, controlled torque distribution.

The Tank 300 Turbo Diesel features a reinforced off-road chassis and chassis guard for maximum durability and stability. The chassis frame rail has a cross-section of up to 160×130mm, ensuring superior torsion resistance and driving stability when things get rough.

Another very cool feature is the “see-through chassis” 360-degree camera that basically allows you to see underneath the vehicle.

For off-roading, it brings forward immense toughness and cutting-edge technology to give the driver an easy experience on challenging terrain.

On the road, the Tank 300 diesel is not the most refined — nor was it intended to be. It’s still a rugged off-road specialist, not a crossover SUV. However, it still feels solid and capable on the road. It doesn’t feel nervous or unsettled and handles extremely well.

The Tank 300 boasts a lovely interior which makes you wonder if you are in the same rugged car that you were viewing on the outside.

I guess it’s a case of beauty comes from within. The super comfortable Nappa leather seats, which are heated, hug you tightly while you immerse yourself in a technological experience.

The 64-colour ambient lighting is also displayed wonderfully around the vehicle and a cool touch is that it lights up around the aircon vents to add an extra bit of ambience to the cabin.

There are two 12.3-inch screens in the vehicle. One is the infotainment system and the other is the fully digital instrument cluster.

While it all looks well put together and extremely neat, the two screens flow along one line and it feels as if the infotainment screen is stashed too far away. I found myself struggling to reach for it when I needed to adjust certain settings and it can be a distraction to the driver.

Overall, the Tank 300 diesel is a good addition to the line-up and starts at a very reasonable price of R699 900.

I can definitely see it becoming one of South Africa’s off-road favourites, but at the same time, it is not for everybody.

It will suit those who love the retro look and want to explore everywhere.