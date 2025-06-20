Ford Territory a worthy contender in a crowded SUV segment

Worthy contender: The Ford Territory is value for money in the mid-sized SUV segment.

The local SUV segment has become crowded but South Africans are not complaining.

Our less-than-perfect roads have led to many of us looking for vehicles with higher ground clearance and, luckily, all the manufacturers are giving us their own little twist on SUVs.

Ford reintroduced the Territory as its answer to the growing middle-sized SUV market. It is built in China and the thin, curved headlights resemble a few of the Chinese vehicles we see on the market.

It doesn’t necessarily have the characteristics of a Ford on the exterior. While it misses the mark of the traditional rugged look that the brand is known for, its aim was to release an SUV that looked commanding, agile and responsive.

The Territory’s front end is framed coast-to-coast by an integrated grille and LED daytime running lights, creating a signature light effect.

The back of the vehicle has tail lights that are also curved but separated by the branding in the middle.

Altogether, the exterior has a more energetic and unique feel than the average Ford.

The spacious interior is the highlight of the Ford Territory.

The interior

I feel this is where the Territory does its best work.

It continues to divert away from the extreme rugged nature of Ford SUVs, but it feels refreshing.

The wooden finish underneath the very nice materials on the dashboard gives the interior an upmarket and modern feel.

At the centre of the new Territory experience is a panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster paired to a 12.3-inch landscape infotainment touchscreen.

This caps off the luxurious nature of the interior and brings it all together exceptionally well.

The Titanium variant comes standard with a huge panoramic moonroof that flows all the way to the back of the vehicle.

While the aesthetics blend together well, the best part of the Ford Territory is the practicality of the interior.

The front passengers are treated to very large and comfortable seats and the back is as spacious as mid-sized SUVs come.

This was the feedback I received from anyone who sat at the back of the vehicle — they were impressed at the amount of headroom and legroom that was offered.

The interior of the Ford Territory sports a premium feel.

The drive

The Ford Territory has a 1.8 litre EcoBoost engine that delivers 138kW of power and 318Nm of torque.

That is more than sufficient for easy overtakes on the highway.

It also provides a smooth drive. The engine is refined and there’s not much wind noise in the cabin. The handling and suspension also felt sturdy and solid, making navigating up steep hills effortless.

The Territory felt comfortable to drive — until I hit traffic on the N3. That’s when I started noticing the sensitive calibration of the brakes and throttle. The jerk I felt every time I applied the brakes became annoying.

You will get used to it, but it is certainly not ideal, and it detracts from what is otherwise a splendid driving experience.

Ford has claimed 7 litres/100km on the Territory but I could only manage 8.3 litres/100km when I had the vehicle on test.

Safety

On the safety front, all Territory models are equipped with electronic stability control with traction control; emergency brake assist and electronic brakeforce distribution; hill launch assist; hill descent control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Six airbags — dual front, side and curtain — are provided.

The Titanium gains Ford’s advanced driver assistance package which includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go; automatic emergency braking; blind spot information system; rear cross-traffic alert; forward collision warning with pedestrian detection; lane keep assist; lane departure warning and lane change assist.

It seems that Ford has benefited greatly from its partnership with Jiangling Motors Corporation to include all of these safety features in the Territory.

Pricing and verdict

The Ford Territory comes in three variants: the Ambiente priced from R576 000, the Trend priced from R632 600 and the top-of-the-range Titanium priced at R707 000.

The Territory is very uncharacteristic of Ford SUVs and it brings the fresh and more modern feeling that consumers have become accustomed to in this segment.

The technology, along with the incredible amount of space that the Territory offers, makes it well worth the price.

However, it must be noted that, with the rise of Chinese cars in South Africa, the Territory enters a segment that is packed, but it is certainly a worthy contender.