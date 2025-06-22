Baic Beijing X55 Plus is a treat, but that infotainment system needs an upgrade

Head turner: The Baic Beijing X55 Plus is still get looks wherever it goes.

The Baic Beijing X55 quickly became a favourite after its release in 2022.

It was crowned the winner of the compact family car category at the South African Car of the Year awards in 2023 and also received the 2023 Readers’ Choice Award from Top Gear South Africa.

Besides being a truly attractive vehicle, it offered some really cool features such as the pop-out door handles that have become common now, a tonne of advanced safety features and also had a beautiful drivetrain with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivered 130kW of power and 305Nm of torque.

Baic decided to expand on the success of the Beijing X55 in the third quarter of 2024 by releasing the Beijing X55 Plus, which includes sharper exterior styling and updated technology.

The upgraded model comes with “Sporty Blade” alloy wheels (18-inch or 19-inch) and features a revised rear diffuser, home to a set of double exhaust tailpipes, while still maintaining the overall aggressive look of the vehicle.

The interior gets a pair of leather bucket seats in the front and a spacious and comfortable back that offers enough headroom and legroom for adult occupants.

The dashboard has a real sporty feel to it and completes the interior magnificently.

There is also a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Easy Connection, which allows users to mirror their smartphone screens for seamless access to apps and entertainment.

This is where I was slightly inconvenienced by this vehicle. The Beijing X55 Plus does not come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sure, these features are not a deal breaker, but at the same time it makes life so much easier when driving, especially because of the connection most of us now have with our smartphones.

The Easy Connection service offered in the Beijing X55 Plus does mirror the phone screen to the infotainment system, but it does not allow you to use the screen to navigate around things like Google Maps or Spotify. You still have to use your phone.

The infotainment screen also felt a touch unresponsive at times. Again, it is not a deal breaker, but because every setting is located in that infotainment screen, it becomes slightly inconvenient.

The interior of the Baic Beijing X55 Plus

However, that is about as bad as it gets. The Beijing X55 Plus has a sophisticated voice control system that is extremely responsive. It can be activated by simply saying the words “Hello Baic”.

I didn’t try it out at first, but I was at a complex and the security guard who was checking my licence decided to try it out. Before I knew it, he had opened the windows and the sunroof.

When driving the Baic Beijing X55 Plus, it is slightly punchy, but extremely smooth and it has enough power on the open road, great handling and terrific suspension.

The MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension is said to be inspired by Mercedes-Benz technology, reflecting a partnership Baic has with the German carmaker in China.

Baic has claimed a fuel consumption of 7.7 liters per 100 kilometres. I managed just over 8 litres per 100 kilometres.

Baic has also not compromised on any safety features in the Beijing X55 Plus.

It comes equipped with a 540 degree 4D transparent chassis panoramic view camera and active driver aids such as blind spot detection, intelligent cruise assist, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning.

Pricing and verdict

The Baic Beijing X55 is available in three variants: the dynamic priced at R469 900, the elite priced at R509 900 and the premium priced at R514 900.

The upgraded X55 Plus really still offers value for money. The drivetrain is probably one of the best from the Chinese manufacturers in the compact SUV segment, but the infotainment system is something that is integral to your experience in the vehicle and just feels inconvenient at times.

All Baic Beijing X55 Plus models come with a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.