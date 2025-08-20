Ford Tourneo Sport and Titanium X to challenge Hyundai and Mercedes’s dominance in MPV segment

Ford extended the range of its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Tourneo this week by bringing in the Sport and Titanium X variants.

The Hyundai Staria dominates the MPV segment, with 37% of the share, followed by Mercedes-Benz which takes 32% with its V-Class and Vito models.

Ford only holds 6% of the market with the Tourneo Trend and Active variants, but is hopeful that the two new variants will help it get a bigger piece of the pie, while offering consumers an alternative to the bigger SUVs.

At the media launch on Tuesday, we were offered both derivatives to drive around KwaZulu-Natal.

The models have the same engine and drivetrain. A single-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 125kW of power and maximum torque of 390Nm, so the differences are cosmetic.

The Titanium X offers a slightly more luxurious experience with leather seats all around and heated front seats, a chrome-accent grille and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Sport gets more design features on the exterior, with rear splash guards and sports stripes along the hood, and comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, but customers do have the option of getting 19-inch wheels.

What we liked

To begin with, it’s lovely to see big MPVs get classy and sporty designs. The exterior of both variants were nothing overwhelming but the sport stripes on the Sport variant caught the eye.

Our journey began at King Shaka International Airport. We moved around the bendy roads of La Mercy, which eventually led to a stop in Hillcrest, and I must say that, for a huge vehicle like this, it was very smooth and refined. It handled the bends easily and the gear changes were as smooth as butter.

We then moved along the N3 and caught the M4 towards uMhlanga and Ballito. This is not a performance vehicle by any means, but at no point did it feel like the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine was struggling to move the vehicle.

The car also places you at a very high and commanding level, but due to the shorter wheelbase in these two variants, compared to the Trend and Active, you don’t necessarily feel as if you are driving an eight-seater minibus.

The layout of both was also pleasing. Ford has given a ton of storage space to both front and backseat passengers. Surprisingly, the glovebox can fit a laptop in it. The second row of seats are adjustable and can be moved to face forward or backwards in case the six back seat passengers decide to have a party. It also has fixed seatbelts, so when adjusting those seats, the belt will remain in place.

The 13-inch infotainment display and digital cluster adds to the interior and is extremely user friendly.

Overall, it’s just a very comfortable experience for both the driver and passengers and offers an enormous amount of space.

What we didn’t like

For starters, the gear shifter has been moved to the right-hand column of the steering. Normally, a Ford’s indicator is located there. The indicator has been moved to the left side. I like consistency with brands and, although this is a small issue that you can get used to, it’s slightly annoying at first as you keep knocking the gear shifter when trying to indicate.

The only other thing that I felt Ford could have included was an electric tailgate. The tailgate is quite heavy and, with the amount of technology included in the vehicle, this should have been added.

Pricing and verdict

Ford has priced the Tourneo Sport at R1 218 000 and the Tourneo Titanium X at R1 264 000.

These are definitely reasonable prices for the amount of space, the comfort and the high-quality drive you will experience in both derivatives.

It comes in at a similar price to the Hyundai Staria Luxury, but it also offers those consumers who might look at a Ford Everest a fresh alternative.

However, consumers who want more features, like ambient lighting and a panoramic glass roof, will have to wait for the luxe pack Ford is set to offer with these variants by the end of the year — at an extra cost.

Both variants come with a six-year/90 000km Ford Optional Service Plan, four-year/120 000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.