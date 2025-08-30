Ford Ranger Platinum Diary: One month in and enjoying its road excellence and features

Smooth driving: The Ford Ranger Platinum has a three-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

I had the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X on test last month and I was pleasantly surprised at how it struck the perfect balance between refinement and ruggedness.

When I received the Ranger Platinum — the variant above the Wildtrak X and just below the Raptor — on a long term-test at the beginning of this month, I wondered at first how Ford could improve on the Wildtrak X, which is a very well-rounded product.

However, the Ranger Platinum has been given an engine upgrade. The Wildtrak X is powered by a two-litre bi-turbo engine that delivers 154kW of power and 500Nm of torque, while the Platinum has a three-litre V6 turbodiesel that produces 184kW of power and 600Nm of torque.

But enough of the comparisons. Let’s get down to what it was actually like to drive the Ford Ranger Platinum for a month.

I used it as a daily car for the better part of that time and did more than 11 hours of driving in it, clocking up more than 700km.

Let’s be honest, the off-roading that a bakkie offers you is not going to be used in an everyday setting.

But, on the road, this bakkie impressed me.

The three-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, which is paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, makes life in the Ranger Platinum feel so smooth.

On long trips, it picks up speed effortlessly, with no drag from the engine, thanks to that gearbox.

The handling on the vehicle is also exceptional and the best part is that, because it is still a bakkie, it deals with road imperfections like they’re child’s play.

It also gives off a bullyish attitude in traffic. People are too scared to get close to your towbar, so they tend to keep a fair distance, and no one tries to cut in front of you — not even minibus taxis.

The only downside to the vehicle is that it is thirsty, even for a diesel. Ford’s claimed figure of 8.4 litres/100km is rather optimistic. I am at 9.7 litres/100km in the 700km I’ve done in the car.

That does mean you empty your pockets at the filling station, especially if you do a lot of urban driving. But, I found myself happy to sacrifice some money to keep driving around in the Ranger Platinum.

The drive on the road was good, but the comfort and luxury on the inside made it feel even better.

Due to the premium quilted leather seats, which are both heated and ventilated, and the steering-wheel heater, I found myself enjoying the comfort on icy-cold mornings.

The heated seats and steering wheel, coupled with the extremely effortless drive, actually made driving in the early morning a pleasure.

Now that the weather has improved, I’m sure the seat-cooling function will be equally useful.

The dazzling interior is nice to look at.

Built for comfort: The Ford Ranger Platinum has a luxurious interior

It almost spoils you — you might find it tough to sit in another bakkie that doesn’t give you what the Ranger Platinum does, although the BYD Shark might have some arguments against that.

In the month with the Ranger Platinum, I haven’t taken it on the adventures it was built for yet, but I felt that it was important to gain an understanding of what the vehicle is about first.

What I’ve found so far is that the Platinum combines luxury and style superbly — without forgetting that it’s a bakkie.

It provides an effortless drive on the road, with all the features you want, but still has the capability of towing or going on an off-road adventure.

But on the road, it feels like you are driving a luxury SUV.

Who knows, next month I might do a road trip with it, a fishing expedition — or it might even help me move house.

One thing is for sure, it is a vehicle of diverse talents, so there is definitely a lot more to find out about the Ford Ranger Platinum.