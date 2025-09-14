Upgraded Audi A3 is sportier than ever and shines in every department

Sporty: The upgraded Audi A3

The word “premium” gets thrown around almost too much in the motoring industry these days — so much so that we actually forget what it means.

Because every manufacturer is talking about premium interiors, sporty exteriors and unmatched drives we forget what actually makes a car good or bad.

I don’t dispute that it is great to see things like advanced driver assistance systems in cars that cost less than R500 000 — and even heated seats and ambient lighting. In a way, it is good that some manufacturers are giving consumers excellent value for money and, at the same time, it is also the kick up the backside that legacy brands needed to start offering more to their consumers.

But, features aside, it’s about how a vehicle can move you from point A to point B. How comfortable and responsive the drive is, how effortless the handling feels and how beautiful it feels to drive the car.

I normally start these reviews by going through the exterior but this time we are going to start with the drive.

I had the Audi A3 35 TFSI Black Edition Sedan on test for a week and, every time I drove it, I could comfortably sit back and tell myself that this is what a premium compact car should feel like.

It was refined, it was agile and it leaned into corners very well, which added a sporty element to the car.

I drove it on different highways around Gauteng and, although it doesn’t fall into the category of a performance car, because the 1.4 litre turbocharged engine makes 110kW and 250Nm of torque, it still has an exciting and fresh feeling to it.

It holds its own on the road extremely well, and has the power to give you the quick boosts you might need when overtaking, while maintaining a very posh and refined ride at the same time.

The suspension is firm, but for me, the agility of the vehicle is what extends it past the poshness and allows you to also have a fun driving experience.

The only issue I had was that the car is extremely low and that meant I had to go over large speedbumps at an angle and watch how I pulled out of driveways.

The exterior

When I said that legacy brands needed a kick, I meant it. Audi has done extremely well to make the exterior look aggressive and attractive.

The hexagonal, frameless singleframe features a new structure that is noticeably flatter and wider. It dominates the front end and, in addition to the large angular side air-intakes, enhances the compact models’ sporty character.

The car is also flatter and wider and the lighting design in the front is significantly thin. A very cool feature is that you can change the pattern of the daytime running lights according to your preference. You might be able to confuse a few friends if you use a new shape every time you meet them.

The rear has a refreshed bumper and distinctive diffuser.

Overall, Audi has kept it clean, but also added an element of sportiness and it really makes the A3 stand out.

The interior

The interior also gives off a sporty feel with bucket seats that are extremely comfortable.

The new blade design, the outer surface of which is finished in chrome, makes the air vents in the climate-control package appear thinner, emphasising the width of the cockpit. The centre console has been redesigned and given a new finish.

We had the Black Edition, so we also had the privilege of lovely red stitching along the dash.

I also love that Audi has integrated the infotainment system into the dash instead of planting a tablet on top of it. It feels as if everything was designed for driver convenience.

The buttons below the infotainment system are helpful as it means there is not too much emphasis on the infotainment system.

The ambient lighting along the door panels finishes off a very sexy interior.

For a hatch and compact sedan, the space in the front is ample, but backseat passengers might feel a little suffocated by the lack of room.

Safety

The Audi A3 35 TFSI Black Edition comes with a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features, many of which come standard across the A3 line.

These include automatic emergency braking; lane-departure warning; park assist with parking aid plus; traction and stability control and multi-collision braking system.

Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear emergency braking.

Pricing and verdict

The Audi A3 is available in sedan and sportback versions. The sportback starts from R808 200 and goes up to R834 500 for the Black Edition, while the sedan is priced at R823 200 and goes up to R849 500 for the Black Edition.

The Audi A3 holds its own in the compact premium segment extremely well. It does everything right, from interior to exterior, and provides a polished driving experience.

However, the only problem is that BMW has priced the 1 Series M Sport under R800 000 and the price tag on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG line is well below that of the Audi A3 Black Editions.

Even though those prices could affect how the A3 does in the South African market, Audi has delivered an excellent product.