No choice but to take the Haval H6 seriously

Mature: The new Haval H6

There’s something incredibly satisfying about watching a brand grow into its own. When GWM first introduced the Haval H6 to South Africa a few years back, it was a quiet contender. Not many knew the brand or had confidence in it.

Fast forward to 2025 and the conversation feels different. GWM is no longer “trying to make it” — it has made it. Sitting comfortably in the local top 10, the Chinese manufacturer is no longer the underdog. And with the latest update to the H6, Haval is clearly proving that it intends to stay.

The H6 has been a big part of this success story, offering buyers an affordable, well-specced family SUV at a time when the market is crying out for exactly that. This new model isn’t a ground-up redesign, but rather a careful and confident evolution of a proven formula. The test drive was rewarding. I soon realised that this isn’t just a facelift but a refinement that shows Haval is listening.

What’s the inside like?

Inside, the H6 makes an excellent first impression. The cabin is draped in black trim that feels both smart and practical, particularly for families.

The first thing you notice is the new 14.6-inch infotainment screen dominating the dashboard. It’s large and crisp and wireless smartphone connectivity now comes standard — a welcome addition.

The screen is centrally positioned, which might bother some drivers used to a more cockpit-like set-up, but it actually makes sense if you think of the H6 as a car designed for family use. Everyone gets an equal share of the experience.

Storage is generous, with plenty of nooks and spaces for the inevitable odds and ends that come with everyday life. The 560-litre boot is one of the largest in its class, making it perfect for road trips or school runs with sports gear in tow.

The interior of the new Haval H6

Good looks

The H6 has always been a good-looking SUV, but the tweaks here make it feel sharper and more assertive. Up front, the new grille immediately grabs your attention, flanked by fresh LED headlights with a teardrop signature that gives the car a touch of elegance.

The bumper has been reworked, too, adding a hint of aggression without losing the family-friendly appeal. The 19-inch black alloys — now standard across the range — give it a more premium stance. I suspect South Africans will love that detail.

At the rear, the full-width light bar is gone, replaced with more conventional split tail lamps and a bold “GWM” badge across the tailgate. It’s a small, but telling move, a sign that the brand is aligning its visual identity across all its sub-brands.

On the road

The launch route gave us a good mix of city streets, open highways and a bit of rougher road surface and the H6 handled it all with confidence. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 170kW and 380Nm, a jump from the outgoing model. The result is a car that feels punchier and more willing, whether you’re overtaking on the highway or pulling away from a robot.

Turbo lag is there, but only just, and the dual-clutch gearbox shifts smoothly under normal driving. It can hunt for gears if you push it hard, but this isn’t a performance SUV — it’s built for comfort and daily usability, and in that department, it excels.

It comes with a seven-year/200 000km warranty and a seven-year/75 000km service plan. On the hybrid models, you are rewarded with an eight-year/150 000km warranty on the battery components. All of these warranties are transferable from one owner to the next.

Ride quality is impressively supple, soaking up bumps and imperfections without feeling floaty. Road and wind noise are kept to a minimum, which makes long drives less tiring. This is no doubt an important factor for family buyers.

Safety matters

Safety remains a strong point for Haval. The H6 keeps its five-star NCAP rating and comes loaded with tech like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning and a whole suite of driver aids.

It’s the kind of safety net that gives you extra peace of mind, whether you’re driving through Joburg traffic or heading down to the coast.

Pricing is still one of the H6’s biggest selling points. The range kicks off at R495 500 and tops out at R686 500 for the hybrid flagship — remarkable value considering the level of kit you get.

The seven-year warranty and service plan add even more reassurance and hybrid buyers get extra coverage for the battery components.

What’s the verdict?

What stands out most about this updated H6 is how mature it feels. The styling tweaks are tasteful, the cabin is a genuinely nice place to spend time and the drive strikes the right balance between comfort and performance.

Yes, the user interface could still be more intuitive and run-flat tyres remain a divisive choice in a market like ours where replacements can be tricky to source outside major cities. But these are small complaints in what is otherwise a very convincing package.

Haval has clearly been paying attention to its customers and refining what was already a winning recipe. The result is an SUV that feels more confident, more premium and more aligned with what South African buyers want. If you weren’t taking the H6 seriously before, now is the time to start.