Well-priced and complete: The MG HS puts the flooded SUV market on notice

Attractive: The MG HS sports a slimline front grille.

MG Motor left South Africa in 2016, but it was a brief hiatus, as it returned to the market earlier this year.

They entered with the ZS, the HS and the super-looking Cyberster.

While the ZS provides an entry into the MG brand, the HS is the car that could really make an impact as their flagship SUV, for now at least.

But, there was a bit of scepticism from my side even before I drove the vehicle.

Sure, MG has a British heritage, but it is very much Chinese-owned now, and when I saw that the HS had a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission gearbox, I thought to myself, “not again”.

Now, don’t get me wrong, it’s not the worst combination, but it just feels slightly stale that the majority of the Chinese SUVs in this segment produce the same 1.5-litre turbocharged engine coupled to the DCT, but it wouldn’t be fair also to write the vehicle off before I have even driven it.

But before driving it, I had to admire the car. It is a really attractive product.

MG has adopted a slimline front design featuring a multi-faceted chrome and gloss-black matrix grille, contrasted with super-slim winged ‘hunting-eye’ headlamps. The clamshell bonnet features the MG branding front and centre, really caping off the vehicle’s sleek front design.

A dual-spoiler, coupled with a lightbar running across the two taillights, gives the rear of the vehicle life and perfectly blends the style of the entire vehicle.

What is it like to drive?

As mentioned before, I entered the vehicle with caution due to the engine and drivetrain.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged engine produces 125kW of power and 275Nm of torque.

But, I must say that I was pleasantly surprised. MG has noted that the DCT features wet-clutch technology, enabling smoother gear shifts. It does feel extremely smooth.

It actually seems like MG has gotten the gearbox spot on.

Even in terms of handling, the steering wheel has been fine-tuned to really suit the vehicle. This is also due to the SIGMA-A Architectural platform which was worked on by British engineers in order to filter out vibrations for a more comfortable ride coupled with precise steering.

Of course, there was slight body roll around bendy roads at higher speeds, but not enough to throw you off.

The power was also sufficient for quick overtakes, and cruising at the national speed limit felt extremely easy and comfortable.

I guess that apart from the smooth gear shifts and swift handling, the HS is also extremely confident and certain on the road.

Smooth, swift and confident: The MG HS is absolutely certain on the road.

The comfort

The comfort and technology also did not disappoint.

From comfortable leather seats that are heated to dual 12.3-inch floating screens along the dash, the interior is just peaceful. It has nice soft touches on the door panels and dashboard, but it also doesn’t feel overdone.

If you opt for the luxury model, you also gain a lovely panoramic sunroof.

In terms of space, the MG HS offers a good amount of head and legroom for backseat passengers and 507 litres of boot space, which is more than enough.

One thing I will say is that I do wish that the front seats hugged me a little more, but overall, it is comfortable and feels extremely solid and gives off the premium feeling that it was meant to give.

Clean: The interior of the MG HS

Safety

The MG HS has received a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

It has a solid body made up of 82% of ultra-high-strength steel and includes 14 advanced driver assistance systems. This includes Front Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Door Open Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert coupled with Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Departure Assist, DMS or Driver Monitoring System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Intelligent Cruise Assistant.

The MG HS also has safety features that monitor your awareness and alert you to potential hazards.

But I do urge MG to change the warning sound. Every time I just accelerated 1km over the speed limit, it sounded like the Undertaker was about to appear in the car and caution me for it.

Pricing and verdict

The MG HS comes in two trims: the comfort, priced at R499 900, and the Luxury (tested), priced at R534 900.

It is an incredible value for money as this is a well-built, stylish product that moves exceptionally well on the road.

It is an SUV that should put the rest of the brands on notice, mainly because it is so well-priced.