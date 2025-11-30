Why armoured cars are no longer for the rich, famous, and powerful

Armoured Volvo XC90. Photo: Volvo

As a result of the country’s crime rate (and the threat of hijacking), safety on the road, for many South Africans, no longer means just avoiding accidents. It’s about feeling secure behind the wheel, and, as vehicle technology advances, so too does the way we think about protection. Armouring is increasingly being seen as part of this evolution, extending beyond the role of modern safety systems.

Previously reserved for high-risk professions or VIPs, armoured vehicles are now appealing to a broader audience. And we do mean wide. Every day, civilians, concerned for their safety, are exploring the added reassurance that armouring provides. It’s not about expecting danger, but rather being prepared for the unexpected should it arise.

That shift is reflected in the popularity of armoured cars locally. While business demand, such as mining or cash-in-transit armoured, is still strong, Nicol Louw, Business Development Director at SVI Engineering, says there’s been a clear rise in civilian enquiries.

“Demand is there to have a more cost-effective solution,” says Louw. SVI recently introduced a “B2” armouring option, which sits below its more expensive B4 and B6 armouring solutions, some of which can exceed R1 million depending on the level of the vehicle. At around R75,000 per door, the B2 option offers a considerably more accessible alternative, protecting occupants with Kevlar and glass designed to withstand an attack from 9 mm ammunition. This has seen requests for armouring everyday cars, from the Toyota Corolla Cross to the Suzuki Jimny, steadily increase.

“People want to feel safe, but not everyone can afford to drop R1 million to armour a car,” adds Louw. “Your car is already fitted with so many features like automatic braking, airbags, crumple zones, and all these other systems. You hope that you never have to use them, but it’s reassuring to know they’re there. It’s the same with the armouring—If you’re in that situation, you’ll be glad you made that choice.”

Once conspicuous, armoured cars are now designed to blend in with traffic and ferry their occupants safely and discreetly. Several automakers offer an in-house armouring service, including many well-known premium brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. But fewer people know that Volvo also offers this capability. While the new XC90 has just been revealed in South Africa, Volvo has also developed an armoured version of the SUV, combining advanced protection with the model’s renowned safety and plug-in hybrid performance.

Rather than simply adding material, Volvo says its approach focuses on maximising protection while maintaining the vehicle’s core safety systems. Like the standard XC90, the armoured version retains all sensors, cameras and driver-assist technologies. To build it, engineers start by completely disassembling a regular production model.

Because the armouring is being done in-house, the components are made to integrate directly into the XC90’s existing structure, without any compromise. Using detailed 3D scans of the entire body, engineers ensure that the armoured parts fit precisely into place. It’s a fair bit more complicated than fitting thick glass and reinforced metals onto an XC90 and calling it a day, though.

A synthetic fibre known as aramid—made of tough, heat-resistant plastic and also used in bulletproof vests—is layered around the car and along the roof to absorb impact energy from firearms. The standard glass is replaced with 19 mm laminated glass made from a combination of glass and plastic layers, which disperses the force of impact. Despite the thickness, all safety systems, cameras, and sensors continue to function as normal. The only difference is that the rear side windows no longer open, for safety reasons.

This is common in most armoured vehicles. When test-driving an armoured Ford Ranger a few years ago, the driver’s window could only open a few inches; enough for the driver to hand over their license at a roadblock, but not enough to compromise security.

With the aramid and reinforced glass installed, engineers turn their attention to often-overlooked vulnerabilities like pillars, joints, and overlaps, reinforcing them with stainless-steel components that add strength without excessive weight. Upgraded brakes, suspension, and heavy-duty wheels ensure the vehicle retains its composure and driveability, despite the additional protection.

These vehicles also undergo additional durability and performance testing to ensure their reliability under extreme conditions. Volvo notes that its armoured XC90 meets both the American NIJ-IIIA and European VPAM-BRV 2009 standards, two of the most stringent certifications in the world.

Louw says that while corporate and high-security demand accounts for the majority of SVI’s business, there has been a noticeable increase in civilian interest. In 2023, he told Engineering News that SVI expected to armour around 200 vehicles that year, compared to just 130 vehicles in 2020, reflecting how personal and corporate concerns about safety were evolving. The surge in the crime rate and other uncertainties contributed to this rising demand.

This growth highlights a broader shift in the local automotive landscape. One where safety now extends beyond the physical confines of accident prevention to encompass personal protection. Manufacturers are responding accordingly, offering built-in solutions that integrate security into the fabric of vehicle design.

Factory-armoured vehicles, such as the XC90, illustrate this trend. By integrating protection seamlessly into vehicles designed for everyday use, they show that security and safety can coexist without compromise. Being secure behind the wheel is no longer about avoiding accidents, but about being prepared for the unexpected.