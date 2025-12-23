MG ZS Pro: The best of the 1.5 turbos?

The MG ZS Pro.

Since Chinese brands entered the country in 2021, a standard powertrain for their crossovers has been the 1.5 litre turbocharged engine paired to either a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) or a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), but in many cases, it has felt like they have just been missing the mark with it.

Either the throttle calibration is off or there is engine noise because the engine and gearbox hasn’t been paired well.

And that is exactly where the MG ZS Pro comes in to just make everything right.

Normally, I like to talk about the design of vehicles before I get into the driving, but I was so impressed by the ride quality that the ZS Pro provided that I just had to start with it.

The 1.5 litre turbocharged engine is paired to a CVT and delivers 125kW of power and 275Nm of torque and while it does feel quick and punchy, it certainly also feels too smooth to be true.

This is also down to intelligent technology such as such as the variable geometry turbocharging and continuous variable valve timing that help it respond quickly at low revs.

The technology is also supposed to provide better efficiency. The claimed fuel consumption on the ZS Pro is 6.9 litres/100km. I averaged 7.3 litres/100km.

But on the road, there’s very little engine noise, the cabin is noise-free, the throttle calibration is near perfect and the engine and gearbox are paired wonderfully.

I really commend MG for this, because it shows that they have prioritised the driving experience before anything else.

The exterior and interior

The design of the car is another impressive aspect.

I mean, I was not a fan of the design of the original ZS that entered the country in early 2025, but I am a huge fan of the exterior design of the HS.

MG has taken the ZS Pro and pushed the design towards that of the HS, while still helping the vehicle maintain a distinct identity.

The front is aggressive and the back just reminds me of the BMW X1, while the Italian-inspired ‘tele-dial’ wheels bring an Alfa Romeo vibe to the car.

However, I must say that while I enjoy the design, it is not a head turner. It still blends in perfectly well with the rest of the road.

The interior of the MG ZS Pro is another highlight.

It starts off with a soft-touch dashboard and door trims with contrast stitching that set the tone, while perforated simulated leather seats offer comfort and durability.

For me however, the best part of the interior is how well the brand has integrated the infotainment system into the dash.

We often see brands just plant a screen somewhere in the middle, but this just looks neat and finishes off the cabin very nicely.

There’s also some physical buttons below the infotainment system which is always a plus.

The interior is also suprisingly spacious and features like heated seats (on the luxury model) make it very easy to get lost in the comfort that the vehicle has to offer.

MG has just got both the exterior and interior spot on.

Clean: The interior of the MG ZS Pro

Safety

The MG ZS Pro doesn’t compromise on safety at all.

The comfort trim comes with four airbags while the luxury trim gets six.

The luxury trim is also equipped with a 360 degree camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Pricing and verdict

The MG ZS Pro is priced at R397 600 for the 1.5T Comfort and R431 500 for the 1.5T Luxury.

From a comfortable drive to an insane amount of technology, the fact that this vehicle costs less than half-a-million baffles me, but for good reason.

I am sure that this model will be one that is very common on South African roads soon.