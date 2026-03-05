National Consumer Commission announces the recall of more than 25 000 Polo Vivos

The Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger vehicle in South Africa in 2025, selling 26 067 units.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of 25 729 Volkswagen (VW) Polo Vivo vehicles that were sold from February 2025 to February 2026.

“VW has informed the NCC that the rivet height on the handbrake lever fitted to the affected vehicles may be outside the required specification,” the NCC said in a statement on Thursday.

“If the rivet height is out of specification, the handbrake may not engage properly or could, in rare cases, disengage unexpectedly. This may pose a safety risk, particularly when the vehicle is parked on an incline.”

The Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger vehicle in South Africa in 2025, selling

26 067 units.

VW has urged drivers of affected vehicles to follow certain steps until the vehicle has been inspected and repaired:

Ensure that the vehicle is parked with additional precaution, such as selecting first gear for manual vehicles or “P” for automatic models, as specified in the owner’s manual.

Do not park the vehicle on any slope (uphill or downhill) until the inspection and any required repairs have been completed.

“Given the high potential risks of the defect, owners of affected vehicles are urged to

immediately get their vehicles to any authorised VW dealership for inspection,” the acting commissioner of the NCC Hardin Ratshisusu said.

“Any inspection and associated repairs will be done at no cost to the vehicle owners.”