Still turning heads: Mercedes-Benz C Class

A knockout: The C-Class leans far into the design of being a baby S-Class and that’s why it stands out from previous generations.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-new electric C-Class at its global launch last week, drawing mixed reactions to its updated design language.

Before the next chapter arrives, we spent time behind the wheel of the current, fifth-generation C-Class — a model rolling off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in KuGompo City.

One thing I love about the exterior is that Mercedes-Benz transformed it from its entry-level and basic-looking sedan to a luxurious-looking model while keeping it as its bread and butter. It’s impressive because the C-Class has refinement and elegance. It is also a head-turner. The C-Class leans far into the design of being a baby S-Class and that’s why it stands out from previous generations.

The feeling inside a Mercedes-Benz is unparalleled. Through the styling and feel, the brand is the best at making you feel like you are in a luxury vehicle.

While I felt that from the atmosphere in the car, thanks to the screens and ambience lighting, I had an AMG-Line package equipped on the test car, which meant a bright red and black interior, with more red than black.

I understand that the AMG-line is supposed to add sporty elements but I am not a fan of that amount of red. At the end of the day, I was driving a regular C 200 and not a sporty performance-based C63.

It didn’t deplete the comfort by any means but it felt a tad off from the mood of the car. If you do purchase a C-Class, the seats are optional extras so it won’t be automatically included.

Other than that, it is premium as the interior is defined by a high-tech, driver-centric cockpit that borrows from the flagship S-Class. The 2024 model year features the latest MBux infotainment system with a portrait-oriented central display that flows into the centre console.

Too much red? The interior of the current C-Class

Artico man-made leather with topstitching, complemented by carbon-fibre and the 64-colour ambient lighting outlines the dashboard, the door panels and even the air vents.

The Burmester sound system was crystal clear. The space was more than sufficient and backseat passengers are also treated to a good amount of headroom and legroom.

When it comes to driving, the C200 has a four-cylinder 1.5 turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 150kW and 300Nm of torque. It is mated to a 9G-Tronic Automatic gearbox that provides a comfortable ride. It picks up speed calmly in a quick linear fashion and gives more than enough to get by on. It’s the standard drive you expect from a Mercedes-Benz.

Now that the next generation C-Class is coming soon, the pricing will be interesting. Mercedes-Benz has opted for a new styled interior and exterior. The first released from the range is a fully-electric model and will debut in South Africa around the R1.5 million mark.

However, what made the current C-Class such a hit for me was that it was upgraded to a baby S-Class and when it was released in 2021, pricing started below R900 000.

Mercedes-Benz would do well to keep in line with current pricing when the new generation hits showroom floors.

While we can expect it to probably come in at around R1m, we hope the brand doesn’t push it too far above, so South Africans can continue to enjoy a locally built elegant vehicle.