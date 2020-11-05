Subscribe
Subscribe
National

The Zondo commission of evasion

Former president Jacob Zuma.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The cost of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is nearing R800-million. With no end in sight the bill could escalate and yet Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leaders have to sit through one evasive witness after another.
Here are some of the strange things Zondo, and the public, have been subjected to:

Vytjie Mentor.
  • “Then the food comes and I pick on it, because I don’t like it. I must say that I am familiar with curry … I do a Malay curry. So that was Indian curry and I don’t like … I just picked on it out of courtesy.” — Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.
  • “That is where I struggled actually. I came very excited. I booked off the whole day to listen to Minister (Pravin) Gordhan because I thought because he was the minister of finance he is going to have tangible information, paper trail and all that. I struggled,” — Former government communication and information systems head, Mzwanele Manyi
Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
  • “We would fly to all these provinces with the Guptas even to Cape Town, because we were in partnership. And they had everything. For me it was an opportunity to also capture them.” — Former SABC chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
  • “Before you talk to them [the Guptas] you eat curry. So this thing you see in the public that people eat curry there. It is not a joke. It is true. I ate it, but that curry never finished me. I stood firm.” — Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
  • “He says that I auctioned off South Africa … Well, did I auction Table Mountain? Did I auction Johannesburg? It is a lie, there is nothing of that nature.” — Former president Jacob Zuma.
Nomvula Mokonyane.
  • “Chairperson I’ve never received anything, as Mr Agrizzi is stating … This has not happened. We all know that a house like this one cannot have a storage to keep all these items. Even those that came on-site, I’m sure they didn’t find any strong room or a fridge or whatever, a freezer, that could keep this.” — Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
  • “I am referring to knowing his qualifications because he communicated those to me and through my engagement with him, I was able to verify that he is a qualified person. And I had no reason not to believe him when he told me of his qualifications.” — Former Finance Minister Des van Rooyen on why he didn’t check the CV of Mohamed Bobat before hiring him as his adviser.
  • “Chair, what I don’t know, I don’t remember. That’s the bottom line.” — Vuyisile Ndzeku, the director of JM Aviation.
Yakhe Kwinana.
  • “If my daughter sells fat cakes and someone next door is also selling fat cakes, why would I buy next door instead of supporting my daughter?” — Yakhe Kwinana, former SAA Technical board chair. 
  • “I prefer not to answer this question. Because my focus is dealing with poverty, inequality and all the other problems facing me as a woman leader. I have never had an opportunity to sit down and study people’s CVs so that I can align my CV to somebody else’s CV.”— Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

Tshegofatso Mathe -
The national coronavirus command council will meet next week to discuss ways it can clamp down on the increasing Covid-19 infections. This is after the cabinet met this week to express its concerns
Read more
Opinion

Why an amnesty for grand corruption in South Africa is a bad idea

Richard Calland -
Attempts to trade amnesty for information about state corruption have caused conflict as well as controversy in other countries.
Read more
Opinion

Richard Calland: Biden needs a senate win to limit Trumpism

Richard Calland -
Joe Biden doesn’t have the mojo needed to restore the US – so he needs a full house to appoint those who do, writes Richard Calland.
Read more
National

Unions cry foul over SABC dismissal costs and retrenchments

Sarah Smit -
Broadcaster bodies say claims that a recent skills audit is unrelated to retrenchments are ‘irrational’
Read more
Opinion

Mbalula’s war with military vets belies the Prasa disaster

solomon makgale -
The transport minister uses humour, which his targets don’t find funny, to survive in tough times or to divert attention from a problem.
Read more
National

How graft arrests came together

khaya koko & Sabelo Skiti & Paddy Harper -
Learning from its failure to turn the Schabir Shaik conviction into one for Jacob Zuma, the state is now building an effective system for catching thieves. Khaya Koko, Sabelo Skiti and Paddy Harper take a look behind the scenes at how law enforcement agencies have started creating consequences for the corrupt
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more

More top stories

Sport

The Hunt is on for ruthlessness

Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach may have all the excuses but he’s likely just buying time for his ethos to take root
Luke Feltham -
Read more
National

The Zondo commission of evasion

Obfuscation, non sequiturs, outright lies, senseless babble, curry breaks — and we’re paying for it all
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Environment

Saving the world’s most trafficked mammal

Covid-19 has led to a surge in local pangolin poaching cases, but saviours keep fighting.
sheree bega -
Read more
Top Six

A Biden win isn’t necessarily a win for the rest...

Much like there was an overwhelming euphoria that gripped many Zimbabweans when they finally said asante sana to Robert Mugabe, Trump’s removal won’t change the colour of America’s fabric too drastically
mg newsroom -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.