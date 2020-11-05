Subscribe
Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Driven: Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma is no stranger to controversy. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Khaya Ngwenya)
0

Thirteen luxury vehicles worth R7.4-million, all “irregularly” bought with state money, form part of controversial Mpumalanga top cop Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma’s expensive fleet of cars.

Zuma allegedly flouted standing South African Police Service (SAPS) instructions, which were issued in 2015, that provincial commissioners, as well as other middle-management personnel, could only procure one vehicle at the state’s expense.

The Mail & Guardian has seen internal Mpumalanga SAPS documents that show that Zuma went on a spending spree from 2017 to this year, purchasing 12 cars. 

He was appointed as the provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga in February 2016. 

Besides the BMW 335i, which was bought in 2011 for R453 291.15 by retired Lieutenant General Thulani Ntobela, the other 12 opulent vehicles were bought by Zuma. 


These included BMWs, an Audi, a Land Rover and a VW Caravelle T6, all totalling a cool R7 438 168.18. 

Khaya Koko

