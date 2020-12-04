Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Koko claims bias before Zondo commission

Matshela Koko
Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko. (Elizabeth Sejake/City Press)
0

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko has followed former president Jacob Zuma’s strategy, accusing the commission of inquiry into state capture of failing to perform its work impartially and reaching a foregone conclusion.

In a lawyer’s letter to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Koko alleged that the commission’s investigators have used affidavits he filed before he took the stand on Thursday, to contrive a version of events to counter his testimony.

The letter noted that the commission’s evidence leaders confined witnesses to the contents of their affidavits. Only in cross-examination by their own legal representatives could witnesses then venture further.

This was not necessarily unfair, Koko’s lawyers conceded. But it seemed, they said, that the commission’s investigators and evidence leaders were using this method to develop what is known in litigation as a “theory of the case”, though the commission was not a court of law and witnesses were not on trial.

“They then pursue and endeavour to substantiate their interpretation before you as dominus litis, much as would advocates in court. It is inevitable that in their presenting evidence they would endeavour to substantiate their theory of the case and seek to controvert any alternative narrative.”


The letter was signed 3 December, the eve of the first of two days of testimony by Koko this month.

“The nature of the proceedings before you is not litigious. The proceedings have however unfolded largely to resemble an adversarial litigious process with all the trappings of proceedings of a trial in a court of law.

“In these proceedings the commission’s legal team acts and essentially is the dominus litis,” it continued, using the Latin term to denote the leading party in a legal process.

In his particular instance, Koko believed that the commission’s lawyers were singing from the same hymn sheet as the members of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probing an alleged “Machiavellian conspiracy” to force the Optimum Coal Mine into business rescue.

The subsequent sale of Optimum to Tegeta Exploration and the coal supply deal the Gupta-linked company scored with Eskom is considered one of the most flagrant examples of state capture that is being investigated.

‘Why are you fighting with the Gupta family?’

In the letter, Koko set out a case that Glencore’s cosy, long-running relationship with Eskom needed to be investigated and signalled “dismay” that the commission had not bothered to do so. The relevant history, he said, included the acquisition of Optimum by Glencore and its partners, including Lexshell 849, in 2012. At the time, Lexshell counted among Cyril Ramaphosa’s key business interests.

“It is apparent that the commission’s legal team and investigators have not directed themselves at investigating and exposing before the commission, among others, the instances of irregularity and corruption, as referred to above, of which they are, or should be aware.” 

Koko said the commission needed to explain this lapse. “It is quite evident to any reasonable, informed observer of the proceedings before the commission to date, which includes our client, that the commission’s legal team and investigators have bought into the theory of the case as set out in the Eskom/SIU summons and are pursuing if before you.”
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emma Balfour

Related stories

Opinion

Richard Calland: Not much has shuffled in the political pack

Richard Calland -
Stocktake at the end of a momentous year shows that the ruling party holds all the cards but has little room for manoeuvre
Read more
National

This is how the SIU catches crooks

Athandiwe Saba -
Athandiwe Saba talked to the Special Investigating Unit’s Andy Mothibi about its caseload, including 1 000 Covid contracts
Read more
Health

Tighter Covid restrictions for N. Mandela Bay — other hotspots may follow

Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk -
With the number of cases spiralling out of control in hotspots in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, longer curfews and restrictions on alcohol sales are being implemented
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Staff Reporter -
The president's address follows a special sitting of Cabinet, which considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council
Read more
Politics

ATM withdrawal halts no-confidence vote against Ramaphosa

Paddy Harper -
The party wants the court to rule on the secret ballot issue first, with the case set to be heard in early February
Read more
Environment

Eskom could be fined R5-million over pollution at Kendal power station

sheree bega -
The power utility is being taken to court by the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries in a first-of-its-kind criminal prosecution
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more
Environment

Dozens of birds and bats perish in extreme heat in...

In a single day, temperatures in northern KwaZulu-Natal climbed to a lethal 45°C, causing a mass die-off of birds and bats
sheree bega -
Read more

More top stories

Opinion

Why the Big Fish escape the justice net

The small fish get caught. Jails are used to control the poor and disorderly and deflect attention from the crimes of the rich and powerful.
casper lӧtter -
Read more
National

Construction sites are a ‘death trap’

Four children died at Pretoria sites in just two weeks, but companies deny they’re to blame
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

Koko claims bias before Zondo commission

In a lawyer’s letter, the former Eskom chief executive says the commission is not being fair to him
emma balfour -
Read more
Education

Matrics to rewrite two leaked exam papers

The maths and physical science question papers will be rewritten on 15 and 17 December to protect the credibility of the national senior certificate
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.