National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

Plump blue line: Firms owned by one family allegedly secured contracts by manipulating police procurement systems. (Marco Longari/AFP)
The state is gunning for a family that allegedly milked the South African Police Service (SAPS) of R100-million with the alleged assistance of 23 “captured” senior officers and 26 “fraudulent” companies. 

Khaya Koko

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko
Politics

The RET forces in the ANC have asked the Hawks...

The fightback faction in the ANC has launched a bold attack on the president after Brian Molefe’s allegations at the Zondo commission
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira

Environment

Kruger loses 70% of rhinos in 10 years

The good news is that the drought has eased, poaching is down and the environment department is now not only focusing on the poachers but is going after crime syndicates
sheree bega
Politics

Give Zuma a chance to reconsider defying ConCourt, says Ramaphosa

The former president is being advised by various leaders to appear before the state capture commission
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Zondo to consider ANC leaders’ role in abetting state capture

Evidence presented at the commission points to the governing party’s MPs not being allowed to carry out their oversight functions
emsie ferreira
National

State, private sector launch gender-based violence fund

Funded by the private sector, the government will be able to ‘scale up’ initiatives against this second pandemic
Eunice Stoltz
