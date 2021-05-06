 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Ipid report clears cops of misconduct for use of water cannon on Sassa crowd

Riah Phiyega wants experienced former cops to return to the police service.
The Ipid report, which the Mail & Guardian has seen, states that no injuries or complaints by individuals were lodged with Ipid following the incident at the Sassa office in Bellville.
0

South African Police Service (SAPS) police officers who used a water cannon to disperse a crowd outside the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) Bellville office on 15 January have been exempted from any misconduct, an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report found. 

The crowd that was dispersed was made up of elderly people and other beneficiaries of the Sassa temporary disability grant, who had to undergo medical reassessment before renewing their grants after the expiry in December 2020. This resulted in large crowds gathering outside the Sassa office in Bellville.

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, Sassa staff and security officials requested the police’s assistance to enforce social distancing. After attempts by the police to ask the crowd to disperse, SAPS’ Public Order Policing units (POPs) were deployed and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. 

The Western Cape MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz, laid a complaint against the usage of water cannons on “vulnerable grant recipients”. 

An internal police inquiry was conducted, and a final report was drawn by Ipid. 

Key findings of the Ipid report 

  • There was no misconduct committed by any members of SAPS who responded and attended the SAPS complaint on 15 January 2021 outside the Sassa office in Bellville. 
  • SAPS acted within the prescripts of law by attempting to control the situation in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
  • After a warning was given, police members sprayed water into the air and not directly onto the crowd for two seconds.
  • The disabled group of Sassa beneficiaries was already helped and were not part of the disorderly group, who refused to disperse on the SAPS’s request. 

On Tuesday, Fritz expressed his disappointment at the findings after receiving the report last month on 9 April. 

Fritz argues that someone must be held accountable.

“We see protests on a daily basis in our country where crowds are far more unruly than the crowd outside of Sassa on that day, and water cannons are not used on the unruly crowds. So there is the question of inconsistency,” he said, adding: “At some level, somebody must be held accountable. If it is the case that SAPS acted in terms of the law then questions must be asked to Sassa and their operations.

”The Ipid report, which the Mail & Guardian has seen, also states that no injuries or complaints by individuals were lodged with Ipid following the incident at the Sassa office in Bellville.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Despite promises, medical interns at 2 Military Hospital remain unpaid

The interns were told they would receive salaries at the end of April, but that did not happen
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Khoikhoi versus US giant Amazon

The controversial River Club development gets the go-ahead, but opponents say they are heading for court
sheree bega

More top stories

Education

Eastern Cape teenager drowns during an Equal Education leadership camp

The provincial department of education has called for a full investigation into the tragedy, while the organisation said an internal inquiry would be done by the Equal Education Law Centre.
Bongekile Macupe
National

Ipid report clears cops of misconduct for use of water...

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate found no misconduct was committed by police who used a water cannon on a crowd outside the Sassa office in Bellville, Cape Town
Eunice Stoltz
National

Cape winter storm causes two deaths, 57 families evacuated

The winter storm that made landfall on Wednesday morning and caused widespread damage is not yet over
Eunice Stoltz
National

Case of municipal manager who got luxury gifts for depositing...

Tsakane Ngobeni received holidays, expensive watches and beauty treatments from another VBS Mutual Bank accused
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×