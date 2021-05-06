 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zuma has ‘lost trust’ in his lawyers in bitter 11th-hour split that will delay trial

External pressure? Former president Jacob Zuma (right) speaking to his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane (centre) at the high court in Pietermaritzburg in 2019. The duo have recently parted ways ‘for ethical reasons’ and Zuma is scrambling to find new legal representation for his corruption case. (Themba Hadebe/AFP)
0

NEWS ANALYSIS

Former president Jacob Zuma’s associates are casting around for new legal counsel to represent him pro bono on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering as the trial heads for an inevitable delay after the withdrawal of his defence team.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zuma has ‘lost trust’ in his lawyers in bitter 11th-hour...

The former president is looking for new pro bono legal counsel to defend him on arms deal charges, on the brink of the matter going to trial after 17 years
emsie ferreira
National

Q&A Sessions: For Mosadi Mahoko, plastic surgery isn’t glamorous, ...

Plastic surgeon Dr Mosadi Mahoko reflects on the less glamorous aspects of her job, winning the prestigious Jack Penn award and why she loves the sea
Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

Environment

‘Who will feed my children if these powerships chase the...

Final EIAs for controversial Karpowership projects submitted to environment minister Barbara Creecy
sheree bega
Coronavirus

‘Don’t panic’ about India Covid variant

Scientists in South Africa say there’s no evidence that the B.1.617 is worse than our local variant
marcia zali
Editorial

Editorial: Covid-19 vs ANC palace politics

Our way of life is still far from finding its “new normal” and we aren’t getting any closer, while palace politics once again take centre stage as we head to October’s local elections
Editorial
Business

No more bailouts for SAA

After 18 months under administration, the loss-making airline has been cleared for takeoff
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×