 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

State paid R49-billion to Gupta entities in dodgy deals, researcher testifies

State entities paid more than R49-billion on contracts tainted by state capture with companies linked to the Gupta family, forensic researcher Paul Holden on Monday testified before the Zondo commission. (Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

State entities paid more than R49-billion on contracts tainted by state capture with companies linked to the Gupta family, forensic researcher Paul Holden on Monday testified before the Zondo commission

Predictably, Transnet and Eskom account for the lion’s share of the payments with many deals valued in the billions, but Holden also provided insight into how money flowed from the Free State provincial government to the Gupta brothers’ business interests in Dubai from about 2012 to 2014.

According to Holden, of London-based Shadow World Investigations, the scam started in 2012 when the Free State provincial agriculture department awarded an engineering contract to a company called Tsebo Business Intelligence in a flagrantly irregular manner, since two other entities had scored higher in the bidding process.

Holden said that thereafter flowed a series of payments, mostly in instalments of millions of rands, to a company called Innova, which Holden said seemed to be run by key Gupta associates Salim Essa and Ashok Narayan.

Innova in turn paid the money to a company called Aerohaven, which played a similar role in the Estina dairy scandal in the Free State, from where it flowed to another Gupta enterprise, Gateway Limited.

“A total amount of R8.9-million was paid to Aerohaven Trading, which is obviously a well-known Gupta enterprise, by Innova and that happened in the course of three separate transfers and the first was on 15 August 2012, where R5-million was transferred from Innova to Aerohaven Trading,” Holden said.

Further payments followed in the next months, likewise derived from funds paid by the provincial department to Tsebo.

“Aerohaven was paid R8.9-million drawn from funds paid to it by Tsebo Intelligence services,” he said.

“On 15 November 2013, Aerohaven returned that amount of R8.9-million and paid it into Innova’s account by means of bank transfer. That payment then joined and intermingled with a deposit made by Tsebo into Innova’s account of R1.052-million … to increase the balance to just under R10-million, of which Innova transferred an amount of R9.756-million to Gateway Limited.”

Holden then described a similar chain of events involving the Free State department of economic affairs in 2014.

This time, Innova was directly contracted by the department for business engineering services and Essa was directly involved in the negotiations, Holden said, indicating that he had attached an unsigned copy of the contract to his written evidence. 

The aim of the R6.9-million contract was to help the department develop business efficiencies. “But to be honest they seemed to be a series of unrelated efficiencies,” Holden quipped.

A series of payments from the department to Innova were almost entirely paid over to Homix, the Guptas’ shelf company in Dubai. In one instance, Innova transferred some R2.6-million to Homix on the exact day that it received the sum from the department, Holden said.

In total, 89% of the money that the department paid to Innova was forwarded to Homix.

“I am just digesting,” commission chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo commented. “So Innova and Homix were basically controlled by the same people?”

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson replied that the common denominator was Essa.

On the provincial government’s side, the common factor in the two contracts is that Mosebenzi Zwane was the MEC in the relevant department at the time.

Zwane earlier this month told the commission that he had no knowledge of irregularities on his watch, except some time after the fact. He maintained that the Estina project was one of best ever devised to assist the people of the province, it just went awry in the implementation.

He went on to become mineral resources minister and is still the chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs.

Holden’s testimony continues. 

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Sport

Odi: The life and death of a legendary football stadium

Odi Stadium, a unique behemoth that once held 60 000 fans, is clinging to its existence
Luke Feltham
National

Sassa chief executive ignores R45m jobs-for-pals claim

Totsie Memela-Khambula has known about allegations of a nepotistic tender for months but taken no action
khaya koko

More top stories

National

Hlophe recuses himself from Mkhwebane case

The embattled Western Cape judge president readily agreed to recuse himself from hearing the public protector’s challenge of the rules governing the process to remove her from office
emsie ferreira
National

State paid R49-billion to Gupta entities in dodgy deals, researcher...

The state capture inquiry heard forensic evidence on how the Guptas allegedly milked the Free State government in more than the Estina scandal
emsie ferreira
National

Court dismisses bail appeal of murder accused Zane Kilian

Judge says appellant's evidence ‘riddled with improbabilities and untruths’ and defence failed to prove any exceptional circumstances that would allow bail under schedule six charges
Eunice Stoltz
Education

Abusive teachers still slip through system, council for educators admits

The council told the Human Rights Commission that “systemic gaps” and weak controls mean teachers found guilty of offences could still be found in the system
Bongekile Macupe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×