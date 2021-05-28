 Subscribe or Login

Successive EC premiers ‘conceal’ missing R341m for housing

Idle hands: Sources say former Eastern Cape premiers Noxolo Kiviet and Phumulo Masualle sat on a report implicating former human settlements head Gaster Sharpley.
Successive Eastern Cape premiers have allegedly concealed a November 2013 treasury report that had uncovered “financial misconduct” of R341-million that was meant for much-needed housing development in the province. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

