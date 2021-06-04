 Subscribe or Login

Dr Beyers Naudé municipality still employs sex offender

Trouble: Gross misconduct, an unqualified financial officer, unpaid pension funds and information being withheld from investigators are some of the problems at the Dr Beyers Naudé local municipality based in Graaff-Reinet. Photo: Gallo Images
The Dr Beyers Naudé local municipality in the Eastern Cape is still employing a sexual offender more than a decade after he was found guilty of gross misconduct in a disciplinary hearing.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Dr Beyers Naudé municipality still employs sex offender

From harbouring sexual offenders, settling a near R4-million claim, to an investigation into maladministration, fraud and corruption; this is the Dr Beyers Naudé local municipality in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape.
