Jacob Zuma’s long walk to prison

Whether Jacob Zuma will eventually go to prison or not has been asked on and off since June 2005, when he was fired as deputy president by Thabo Mbeki after he was implicated in impropriety relating to the arms deal.

Back then nobody could foresee that the question would be answered by the apex court, on an unrelated matter, while Zuma is still relying on his nine legal lives to evade the corruption charges related to the contract to combat suites for the South African navy.